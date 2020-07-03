Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/07/2020 02:45:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children

05/07/2020    01:26 GMT+7

All children under seven years old in Việt Nam will be given free vaccination against diphtheria.

said Duong Thi Hong, deputy director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, head of the division on the National Expanded Vaccination Programme.

Vaccination against diphtheria is an effective way to prevent the disease. 

The move came as HCM City, Đắk Nông and Kon Tum provinces have reported a number of patients diagnosed with diphtheria.

The Ministry of Health will coordinate with the Ministry of Education and Training to review the injection of vaccinations for diphtheria in six provinces and cities at high-risk, Hồng said.

It is necessary for children to obtain a document proving that they have been vaccinated as required by the expanded immunisation programme before enrolling in preschools. Otherwise, they have to go to local health stations to have sufficient shots, ensuring that they could be prevented from diseases.

In Việt Nam, children under two years old are given free five-in-one vaccine shot which include diphtheria. However, older children will be the most vulnerable group when the vaccination rate drops, experts said.

A vaccination programme against diphtheria and tetanus has recently been carried out but it has reached only children under seven years old in 30 vulnerable cities and provinces.

According to the Ministry of Health, at present, the diphtheria epidemic has not been excluded in the country, so people can be infected if they have not been fully vaccinated and exposed to pathogens.

Parents are urged to ensure their children have a total of four diphtheria vaccine shots taken at the proper times. 

The four shots, scheduled correctly, could prevent the disease. Early detection can be treated with antibiotics, according to the department.

The disease has appeared in remote areas where the vaccination coverage rate is low, the department said.

Hồng told Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper that the nationwide rate should be more than 95 per cent to prevent an outbreak of the disease.

Hồng said that vaccinations stopped in the social distancing period. The rate of children under 18 months old with vaccines against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus this year has only reached 28.9 per cent.

Thanks to the implementation of national expanded programme on immunisation for children under one year of age, Việt Nam has basically controlled the diphtheria.

Việt Nam has begun deploying the repeated injection of diphtheria vaccines for children at 18 months of age since 2010. As a result, the country has recorded about 10 cases a year on average instead of hundreds of patients each year compared to the 1980s.

Đắk Nông Province has three more diphtheria patients

The Central Highlands province of Đắk Nông has reported three more patients who have contracted diphtheria, raising the total number to 15.

The three new patients include two children aged 8 and another aged 15. The patients live in an area where diphtheria has broken out.

The province is making efforts to prevent the spread. Health officials are strengthening surveillance in areas with diphtheria outbreaks to find and isolate patients in time.

The province is also setting up a team with staff from relevant agencies to monitor and offer hygiene instructions under the Ministry of Health’s directive.

Health facilities have prepared staff and medical materials for treatment, and quarantine areas have been set up at the facilities. 

Of the 15 patients, a 13-year-old was sent to HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases for further treatment one week ago.

 

According to the hospital, the teenager's health became worse after one week of treatment. The heartbeat was irregular, and heart and kidney function failed. The patient is on a ventilator and artificial cardiac pacemaker. The mortality rate is nearly 80 per cent.

The 13-year-old patient as well as a 20-year-old patient from HCM City who is being treated at Military Hospital 175 had not been vaccinated against the disease.

According to the General Department of Preventive Medicine, diphtheria is a potentially fatal contagious bacterial infection among children aged 1 to 7. But older children and adults can also contract the disease.

Many diptheria patients in Đắk Nông, Kon Tum and HCM City are older children and adults who had not been vaccinated or did not receive all four vaccination shots.

In HCM City’s Thủ Đức District, many parents who were worried about their children brought them to the district’s Health Centre for vaccinations, leading to a shortage of preserved vaccines. Health Centre staff had to tell some parents to return to the centre one week later.   

An Giang Province

In the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, the People’s Committee has told relevant agencies and local authorities to take preventive measures against diphtheria even though the province has not yet reported a case.

The province has asked parents to bring their children to health facilities for all vaccinations.

The Department of Health has organised training courses on treatment of the disease to improve health staff’s capacity in detection and treatment.

They have also compiled a list of children who have not received the necessary four vaccination shots. The aim is to reach immunity coverage of more than 95 per cent.  

The People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Education and Training to assist the Department of Health to vaccinate all second graders.

If teachers think that students have symptoms of the disease, they should isolate them and take them to hospital for treatment, and report to local health staff.

The Department of Information and Communications will work with the Department of Health to strengthen communications about preventive measures and the vaccination programme.

Health Ministry issues urgent guidelines as diphtheria cases increase

With diphtheria spreading across several provinces, with 26 infections and two deaths reported so far, the Ministry of Health has issued urgent guidelines on dealing with the disease.

In the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, 11 people were suffering from diphtheria as of July 3.

Dak Nong Province, also in the Central Highlands, is another diphtheria hotspot, with 15 cases including two deaths.

The Ministry of Health noted that diphtheria is developing unpredictably in some central and Central Highlands provinces and asked them to take measures to prevent the spread of the disease and minimize deaths.

For Dak Nong Province, the ministry asked the provincial Department of Health to strictly take preventive measures, promptly detect and quarantine new cases, enhance the capacity of medical centers and health workers and increase health examinations for locals.

The province should prepare sufficient quarantine centers, medical equipment and medicines in case the situation worsens. It can ask the Ministry of Health for support, if needed.

The province should also educate local residents about the symptoms and dangers of diphtheria as well as preventive measures.

The ministry asked Daklak, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Lam Dong and Binh Phuoc provinces to receive patients from Dak Nong in case of emergencies and ensure they receive proper treatment. VNS/SGT

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of Lien Chieu district in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on July 4 to receive a certificate recognizing Nam O fish sauce making as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Binh Dinh households face water shortage
Binh Dinh households face water shortage
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Thousands of households in central Binh Dinh Province’s My Chanh Commune have been living without tap water for years and must buy clean water for daily use.

Save a cup, save the environment
Save a cup, save the environment
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Bringing your own reusable cup to buy takeaway drinks helps cut down on single-use plastic. But what if you forget to bring it one day?

Drug prevention forces try to combat new drugs and crimes
Drug prevention forces try to combat new drugs and crimes
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Colonel Vu Van Hau, deputy head of the Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes talks about the drug crimes.

Vietnam supports Laos in education
Vietnam supports Laos in education
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  2 giờ trước 

A new secondary school has been recently inaugurated in Bounneua district in Laos’ Phongsaly province as a gift from the Vietnamese Government, the Vientiane Times reported on its July 3 issue.

Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19 giờ trước 

A Nigerian man living in Vietnam has become an internet hit thanks to his funny videos and Vietnamese language skills.

Vietnam makes progress in public budget accountability
Vietnam makes progress in public budget accountability
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam’s Government and Ministry of Finance has made efforts to realise its commitments on public budget accountability and gained increased confidence from people and development partners regarding budget management,

Children need four diphtheria shots
Children need four diphtheria shots
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The General Department of Preventive Medicine has urged parents to be sure their children have a total of four diphtheria vaccine shots taken at the proper times. 

Over 70% of high school graduates apply for universities
Over 70% of high school graduates apply for universities
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

640,000 students who have just taken high school graduation exams have sent applications to universities nationwide this year according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 3
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security

270 Korean experts enter Vietnam, work for LG Group
270 Korean experts enter Vietnam, work for LG Group
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam Airlines flight VN9417 carrying 270 experts from Incheon International Airport in the Republic of Korea landed at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong port city on July 2.

Government Decree on entry and exit of foreigners into Vietnam
Government Decree on entry and exit of foreigners into Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has recently promulgated Decree No 75/2020 providing details for a number of articles belonging to the Law on amendments and supplements and a number of articles

Carlos Ghosn: Japan ask US to extradite ex-Green Beret and son over Japan escape
Carlos Ghosn: Japan ask US to extradite ex-Green Beret and son over Japan escape
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The ex-soldier and his son are held in the US for allegedly helping the ex-Nissan boss flee Japan.

Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announced
Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announced
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Education New Zealand (ENZ) has announced 22 Vietnamese winners of the New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS) 2020, with recipients offered 50 percent off tuition fees for their first year of study in New Zealand.  

Mekong Delta province to help farmers with $1.7 million for drought, saltwater
Mekong Delta province to help farmers with $1.7 million for drought, saltwater
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Tra Vinh has decided to provide relief worth over VND40 billion ($1.7 million) to more than 28,000 farming households to revive agriculture, which was severely affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 - 20 dry season.

Da Nang to install smart cameras at high schools
Da Nang to install smart cameras at high schools
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The central city of Da Nang has approved a project installing smart cameras at local senior high schools, its Department of Education and Training said on July 2.

Outrage as Indian judge calls alleged rape victim 'unbecoming'
Outrage as Indian judge calls alleged rape victim 'unbecoming'
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

An Indian judge is under pressure to delete comments from a court order that questioned the behaviour of a woman who alleged she was raped.

Slow Zones, Safe Zones programme reduces road accident injuries
Slow Zones, Safe Zones programme reduces road accident injuries
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The second phase of the Slow Zones, Safe Zones speed reduction programme will be carried out in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai between July and March 2022, following the first phase that began in April 2018 and ended in June this year.

Coronavirus: Texas governor mandates wearing of face masks
Coronavirus: Texas governor mandates wearing of face masks
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Warning of some intensive care units nearly full, Greg Abbott says the outbreak is "getting worse".

Myanmar: Death toll in jade mine landslide climbs to 113
Myanmar: Death toll in jade mine landslide climbs to 113
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The death toll from a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant township, Myanmar’s Kachin state has climbed to 113 as more bodies were recovered on July 2, according to a statement by the country’s Information Ministry.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 