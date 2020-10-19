Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/10/2020 14:59:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Disabled teacher with a passion for maths

19/10/2020    14:26 GMT+7

Nguyen Duc Truong is a maths teacher at Da Ton Junior School in Hanoi’s Gia Lam District. He is loved by his students not only for his knowledge, but also for the extraordinary energy he uses to overcome a physical condition he suffers.

Disabled teacher with a passion for maths
Teacher Nguyen Duc Truong and students of Da Ton Junior School, Hanoi during the break. — VNA/VNS Photo  

In early October, Truong was honoured among ten other individuals with the title "Excellent Citizen in 2020" by the Hanoi People's Committee.

School principal Nguyen Duc Tuan said: “Although Truong has health issues, he always tries his best to overcome all his difficulties. He is at the forefront of his profession, and his performance in everything he does is exemplary.”

Truong, 47, was born with muscle atrophy in his feet due to the effects of the Agent Orange/Dioxin that infected his father during the American war. 

Walking was difficult for him as a child, and he had to ask his relatives for help. Thanks to acupuncture to alleviate his illness, he learned to walk and started going to school.

Throughout his childhood years, Truong inherited a love for maths from his father, who also became a teacher after leaving the army.

That love had been nurtured since then, not only to equip him with knowledge but also to provide him with the skills he needed to bring him to the noble profession of teaching, according to Truong.

He graduated from the Hanoi College of Education in 1993 and started working at Da Ton Junior School.

In 2001, he continued his studies at the Hanoi National University of Education to increase his professional competence.

He said many students thought maths was difficult and boring, but thanks both to his teaching experience and passion for the subject, he has developed flexible teaching methods that stimulated and encouraged students' sense of initiative and ability to self-study.

During class hours, students are encouraged to express their personal opinions and debate, and asked to research, collect and classify homework assignments in order to share them in class.

“In order to make maths more appealing, I introduce practical problems in life. These are the fun maths problems, the puzzle of building a road or house that is something children from rural areas can relate to.”

"Students are very interested in these types of exercise because they are easy to understand. This has helped them develop a love for maths and they are passionate about it," he said.

 

Many of his students are determined to become maths teachers and follow in the footsteps of their teacher to pass their passion on to the next generations.

Truong remembers a thin student named Nguyen Tho Tung who was part of a maths team that competed at district-level competitions.

“One day, he brought an assignment to my house to ask about the problems he was working on,” Truong said. “I recognised he was special and encouraged him to pursue his passion for maths.”

Tung was later selected for an Internationals Math Competition, and he continued to nurture his passion. “Currently, Tung is studying for a doctorate in the US and we still regularly exchange new findings about mathematics,” said the disabled teacher.

Some students have won top prizes at national and city-level maths competitions.

Others have been accepted by specialised high schools, such as the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, and the High School for Specialised Science (Hanoi National University).

Truong is now head of maths at Da Ton Junior School, where he and his colleagues work hard to come up with innovative topics and teaching methods to improve their students' skills.

In total, 24 district-level and 13 city-level initiatives adopted by his school have earned Truong recognition.

He also writes articles for magazines and maths reference books.

"The lectures I have carefully recorded and experiences I have drawn from many years of teaching are included in those articles and books," he said.

His school principal said Truong spread a love for the profession among the other teachers at the school, which was an example of his determination to overcome difficulties for generations of students.  VNS

Teacher spends 17 years teaching children with disabilities for free

Teacher spends 17 years teaching children with disabilities for free

They all shared two things in common: they suffered from a disability and were members of a free class taught by Le Thi Hoa.

HCM City lacks teachers for students with disabilities

HCM City lacks teachers for students with disabilities

The lack of teachers for students with disabilities in HCM City is posing concerns to educational experts.

 
 

Other News

.
Female teachers overcome mountains for children
Female teachers overcome mountains for children
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Female teachers in the northern mountainous province of Son La have overcome challenges and remained unwaveringly dedicated to teaching the region’s knowledge-thirsty ethnic minority children.

Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Ahead of Hanoi's upcoming Party Committee Congress, Vu Ha, deputy director of the city's Department of Transport, talks about his department’s plans to improve transport infrastructure in the capital.

HCM City reaches vocational training targets
HCM City reaches vocational training targets
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vocational training programmes in HCM City have narrowed the gap between employers' expectations and employees' qualifications thanks to cooperation between vocational schools and businesses.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 19
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 19
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Forum highlights international co-operation in education

At least 84 dead, 38 missing in floods in central provinces
At least 84 dead, 38 missing in floods in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

At least 84 people have died and 38 others remain missing in floods and landslides which have ravaged 10 provinces in the central and central highlands region over the last few days.

Major bus stations in HCM City improve services
Major bus stations in HCM City improve services
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

In addition to new upgrades to Mien Dong Bus Station, the quality of major bus station systems in HCM City has improved in recent years.

Report finds domestic violence the cause of more than 70 percent of divorces
Report finds domestic violence the cause of more than 70 percent of divorces
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

More than 70 per cent of divorces in the past 10 years could be attributed to domestic violence, according to a recent report from the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism.

Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

It rained non-stop the night Phung Thi Hoan couldn’t sleep. She was worried about the makeshift kitchen, which was about to collapse anytime. And the rainy season was coming.

Eight more imported COVID-19 cases recorded
Eight more imported COVID-19 cases recorded
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed eight new imported COVID-19 cases from 6am-6pm on October 18, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Poverty eradication key to sustainable development: PM
Poverty eradication key to sustainable development: PM
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Party and State always consider poverty eradication a key and urgent task of sustainable development, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the annual charity programme “the entire nation joining hands for the poor” on October 17.

Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region
Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Downpours in the central region will continue in coming days, heightening the risk of flash floods and landslides, heard a meeting of the Office of the permanent Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on October 18.

Vietnam – representative of UNESCO’s values
Vietnam – representative of UNESCO’s values
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Since its entry to UNESCO in 1976, Vietnam has worked closely with UNESCO and its members to promote peace, development, solidarity and cooperation between nations and protect cultural values.

Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway
Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Norway on a flight of Qatar Airways on October 16-17.

Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide
Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Twenty two military soldiers and officials are missing after a landslide engulfed their camp in the mountainous area of Quang Tri province early October 18.

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 1,126 on October 18 morning as no new infections were recorded over the last 12 hours, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths
US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

The US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J.Kritenbrink on October 17 announced an initial 100,000 USD in disaster relief funds for Vietnam to address the immediate humanitarian needs of vulnerable communities in areas badly hit by Tropical Storm Linfa.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 18
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 18
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

HCMC launches QR Code program to introduce street history

Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims
Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

A memorial service was held at Military Hospital 268 in Hue city, central Vietnam, on October 18, for 13 officials and soldiers who were buried in a landslide near Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue province.

Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

A number of people are believed to have been buried alive after a landslide hit in the mountainous area of Quang Tri Province last night.

Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi
Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

During the crucial time when the COVID-19 pandemic was developing in a complex and unpredictable manner, the sacrifice and dedication of medical staff throughout the country were widely acknowledged and admired. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 