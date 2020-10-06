Disabled workers creating miracles

Making handicrafts is a tough job even for able-bodied people, yet many exquisite and vivid handicrafts have been brought to the world by the hands of people with disabilities.

Unlike other cooperatives, in which chit-chat and laughter fill the air, here there is only the click of scissors and needles, as all employees are deaf.

That is perhaps the reason why Kymviet’s products are so eye-catching and beautiful, as they portray the dreams of a bright, beautiful future held by those who make them.

Underway in 2013, Kymviet has become a house of dreams, because its products not only bear meaningful cultural messages but also bring to life the desire among the disabled to work and contribute to society./.VNA