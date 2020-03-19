Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/03/2020 01:31:51 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader

 
 
19/03/2020    17:00 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that any act of discrimination against foreign tourists would be strictly punished.

Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader

Foreign tourists walking around the Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội.

The order came on Wednesday following media reports of service establishments across the country refusing service to foreign nationals, even showing signs of discrimination against them over coronavirus transmission fears.

The incidents seem to have increased as recent positive cases in Việt Nam were mostly imported from Europe, where the WHO has declared the new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic as the outbreak in China has waned.

To maintain the image of Việt Nam as a friendly, hospitable, and safe destination, the Government leader asked that People’s Committees of all localities take stock of all foreign visitors in their area and direct tourist destinations to closely follow the Law on Tourism on committing no discrimination against foreign tourists.

Complex cases that go beyond their authority must be immediately reported to higher authorities to be settled.

 

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to direct localities in the implementation of prevention and combating COVID-19 in line with health authorities’ instructions, and put in place measures to support foreign tourists to protect their safety.

The foreign ministry is tasked with devising guidelines and scenarios to avoid regretful incidents and working with countries’ embassies in Việt Nam in dealing with any incident to maintain the image of the country. — VNS

Foreign tourists in Hanoi wander streets without face masks

Foreign tourists in Hanoi wander streets without face masks

Many foreign travelers visiting relic sites around Hanoi are not wearing face masks amid the increasingly complicated developments surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Foreign visitors wander Hue streets without face masks

Foreign visitors wander Hue streets without face masks

Despite new regulations coming into force on March 16 making it mandatory for all people to wear face masks in public, many foreign visitors could still be spotted not wearing face masks when strolling along the streets of Hue.

First day of face masks being compulsory comes into force in Hanoi

First day of face masks being compulsory comes into force in Hanoi

Following the passing of recent legislation, all Vietnamese citizens and foreigners are now required to wear face masks when in public as of March 16, with the majority of people around the capital following the new rules.

 
 

Other News

Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The HCM City University of Technology in collaboration with the Centre of Science and Technology Development for Youth have successfully created and officially launched a mobile disinfection chamber serving people in COVID-19-affected areas.

Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan in a bid to contain spread of the novel coronavirus to the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health confirmed nine more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on March 19 night, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 85.

Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The men were convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in the Indian capital in 2012.

Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The governor projects the virus will soon infect more than half of the 40 million people in his state.

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The number of deaths has risen to 3,405, which is more than in China where the virus originated.

Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.

Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on March 19 sent a letter of congratulations to a high school teacher in the northern province of Phu Tho who has been named in the 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam’s military has prepared facilities ready to accept an additional 20,000 people for quarantine if the need arises.

Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two babies who underwent surgery for serious liver diseases have recovered, said the National Paediatrics Hospital on Wednesday.

British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
VIDEOicon  19/03/2020 

A British expat stuck in quarantine on the outskirts of Hanoi says the UK should be taking a leaf out of Vietnam’s book.

Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask
Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

A Vietnamese woman living in Australia has claimed her and her brother were attacked on a train because they were both wearing face masks.

First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US
First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two Vietnamese Americans have reportedly died of COVID-19 in Washington state, United States.

Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 cases
Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Covid-19 patients and suspected cases in Hanoi will be tracked via an application for public monitoring.

Vietnamese flock home from overseas
Vietnamese flock home from overseas
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

As more and more countries throughout Asia and Europe start to close borders with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, thousands of Vietnamese citizens are rushing home.

Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported cases
Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported cases
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

China reports no new domestic cases for the first time, but imported cases are growing in the region.

Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5
Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Hanoi has extended school closures until April 5 to ensure safety for local students amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Australia and New Zealand ban non-residents from entry
Coronavirus: Australia and New Zealand ban non-residents from entry
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

The bans come into effect on Friday as both nations escalate their response to coronavirus.

Latest news

