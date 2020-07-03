District and commune-level administrative units to be streamlined

Six administrative units at district-level and 546 units at communal level have been streamlined under a plan of rearrangement of administrative units for the 2019-2021 period, said the chief of Office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A single-window division in Vĩnh Long Province’s Vĩnh Long City.

Mr. Vu Dang Minh made the statement at a meeting held on Wednesday to review the ministry’s performance over the past six months and roll out work for the last months of this year.

The number of organisations and units at ministries and ministry-level as well as at provincial level has also been reduced at the same time, Minh said.

Regarding the streamlining the government payroll to increase efficiency, the number of employees at administrative units at ministries, agencies and localities have been reduced by 8.7 per cent compared to 2015’s figure while those at public agencies fell by 7.6 per cent compared to 2015.

The MoHA has coordinate with the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children to submit the amended Youth Law to the NA for approval. It has been finalising the amended Law on Emulation and Reward and prepared documents for the building of a Law on the implementation of Democracy at grassroots-level.

The ministry also set up an overall programme of State administrative reform in 2021-2030 and publish the results of Public Administrative Reform Index (PAR) of ministries, ministerial-level agencies and centrally-run cities and provinces in 2019 and satisfacttion index of public administrative service in 2019.

Minh said the MoHA would focus on improving the institutional structure of ministry, ministerial-level agencies and specialised agencies under the provincial and district's People’s Committee. The ministry would finalise the working position-based system in government apparatus with a view to streamlining the payroll and reforming wage policy.

The MoHA would implement a national project on attracting talented persons and review a number of policies for cadres, civil servants and public employees in the direction of encouraging them to improve their professional skills and better fulfilling their duties. — VNS