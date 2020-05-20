Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:19:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant

 
 
21/05/2020    15:32 GMT+7

The country's 91st COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, will be transferred to the intensive care centre in HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital to have a lung transplant when the patient is healthy enough for the procedure.

    Doctors at the telemedicine conference on Tuesday. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn

    The hospital has improved its intensive care centre to ensure the highest safety before receiving the patient for further treatment.

    This was the conclusion made at a telemedicine conference of leading doctors in the country on Tuesday to find optimal ways to save the patient.

    Lương Ngọc Khuê, head of the Health Ministry's Department of Medical Examination and Treatment, said the Association of Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs and many donors were willing to cover all medical expenses of treatment and lung transplant for the patient.

     

    Also at the meeting, the doctors said the second computed tomography (CT) scan of the critically-ill British pilot – the 91st patient – showed positive improvements. About 20 to 30 per cent of his lungs have recovered.

    The patient still has to depend completely on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO). Without the support, he will die. If his lungs do not recover, the only way to save him is a lung transplant, Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh Châu, director of HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases said.

    The patient has been on ECMO for 44 days. The patient has undergone two CT scans, one on Monday and another on May 13.

    The first CT scan images on May 13 showed severe solidification and fibrosis of the lungs, making it difficult for oxygen to get into the patient’s blood. Only 10 per cent of his lungs were working.

    The 43-year-old male patient remains the most difficult COVID-19 case in Việt Nam, with a complicated disease progression since he was hospitalised on March 18 at HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases. During two months of treatment, his condition has fluctuated with several changes in COVID-19 testing results. — VNS

     
     

    Other News

    .
    Court upholds sentences for defendants in fake medicine case
    Court upholds sentences for defendants in fake medicine case
    SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

    The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 20 upheld the verdict handed down at the first-instance trial in a case involving the “manufacturing and trading of counterfeit medicine”.

    Mekong Delta healthcare system growing rapidly, eases pressure on HCM City hospitals
    Mekong Delta healthcare system growing rapidly, eases pressure on HCM City hospitals
    SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

    The healthcare system in the Mekong Delta has been steadily expanding and becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the large number of choices available now is helping reduce overcrowding at HCM City hospitals.

    Legal proceedings launched against deadly wall collapse case in Dong Nai
    Legal proceedings launched against deadly wall collapse case in Dong Nai
    SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

    The police of the southern province of Dong Nai on May 20 decided to start legal proceedings against the deadly wall collapse case at the Giang Dien Industrial Park.

    Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey
    Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey
    SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

    A recent survey has found that learning pressure is the biggest challenge children face while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
    Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
    SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

    The People’s Committee of Da Nang has asked the two investors behind high-rise projects to change the glass used on the façade of the buildings by the end of this month.

    Time to let motorbike’s little lights shine?
    Time to let motorbike’s little lights shine?
    SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

    A new draft law by the Ministry of Transport is aiming to shed some light on Vietnam's traffic problem.

    Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
    Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
    PHOTOSicon  21/05/2020 

    With beautiful lotuses serving to brighten up streets throughout Hanoi, many of the blossoming flowers can be seen being carried by street vendors in bicycles as they sell them at the start of summer, the traditional lotus flower season.

    Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest
    Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest
    PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

    In the recent years, local farmers in Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province have expanded areas growing early ripen lychees with better yield.

    Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi
    Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi
    PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

    With pristine white lotus flowers starting to enter full bloom in a thousand-square-metre pond located in Tam Hung commune of Hanoi’s outlying Thanh Oai district, 

    Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi
    Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi
    PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

    The trams have been an inseparable part of the city’s landscape for more than two thirds of a century.

    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 21
    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 21
    SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

    Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant

    Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index
    Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index
    SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

    The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) ranked first in the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) in 2019 with 95.4 out of 100 points.

    Natural disasters cause economic losses of over $1.38 billion this year
    Natural disasters cause economic losses of over $1.38 billion this year
    SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

    Natural disasters had claimed 15 lives and caused economic losses of more than 3.2 trillion VND (over 1.38 billion USD) this year to May 8, it was reported at a conference on May 19.

    Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
    Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
    MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/05/2020 

    The CEO admitted that she sent an attached file having the illegal nine-dash line.

    British patient's lung function improves, transplant being considered
    British patient's lung function improves, transplant being considered
    SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

    The second computed tomography (CT) scan of the critically-ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, showed positive improvements, said Dr Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, director of HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

    Myanmar seizes Southeast Asia's biggest synthetic drugs
    Myanmar seizes Southeast Asia's biggest synthetic drugs
    SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

    Myanmar authorities have uncovered and seized Southeast Asia’s biggest-ever volume of synthetic drugs.

    Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho
    Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho
    VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

    Many people collect photos, books and documents related to President Ho Chi Minh as a way to show their respect and deep gratitude to the Great Father who devoted his whole life for the nation and people. 

    HCM City: Thu Thiem 2 bridge to open to traffic by late 2020
    HCM City: Thu Thiem 2 bridge to open to traffic by late 2020
    SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

    Thu Thiem 2 bridge which links district 1 and district 2 in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to open to traffic by late 2020.

    Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape
    Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape
    SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

    Rumours spark interest in one of several sub-ethnic groups of the Chứt ethnic minority, located in Minh Hoa and Tuyen Hoa districts of Quang Binh.

    Hanoi roads get more expensive by the time
    Hanoi roads get more expensive by the time
    SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

    Hanoi’s roads are most expensive in the country and are becoming increasingly costly, with prices in the billions of VND per metre.

    More News
    . Latest news

    © Copyright of VietNamNet Global

    Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

     
     
     
    Leave your comment on an article

    OR QUICK LOGIN

    Have you account ? Register  now.
     
     
     