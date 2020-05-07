Domestic passenger transportation services resume from May 8

Domestic passenger transportation services will resume from 0:00 on May 8 to meet people's traveling demand as the COVID-19 epidemic is under control in Vietnam, said the Ministry of Transport.

The ministry asked the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the Vietnam Railway Authority, and the Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration to partner with provincial and municipal transport departments to grasp the situation in localities and promptly deal with arising matters.

They were also required to continue with epidemic prevention and control measures on transport vehicles in line with regulations.

At the same time, passengers were also advised to wear masks to mitigate transmission in case of new infections in the community./.VNA