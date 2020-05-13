Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/05/2020 18:38:35 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway

 
 
13/05/2020    16:21 GMT+7

The People’s Committee of the southeastern province of Dong Nai has petitioned Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to approve the widening of the HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway to 10-12 lanes from four lanes.

Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
The HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway is expected to be widened to 10-12 lanes. — Photo baodongnai.com.vn

Traffic congestion occurs regularly on a section of Highway No. 51 between HCM City and the province during peak hours and holidays, as well as the HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway.

The additional lanes would ease congestion when Long Thanh International Airport is put into use.

Five years ago, the 55km-long HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway opened, shortening travel time between HCM City and southeastern provinces to 20 minutes instead of 60 minutes.

It takes only slightly more than one hour to travel from the city to Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province on the expressway.

However, drivers have been complaining about the slow speed on the road due to the high traffic density.

The expressway’s management board has frequently had to warn people to look for other routes.

 

According to the Vietnam Expressway Services Engineering Joint Stock Company, which manages the HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway, between 40,000 and 43,000 vehicles operate on it on weekends and 60,000 on holidays.

The sites that often have traffic congestion are Long Phuoc and Dau Giay stations, branch D-Highway No. 50, inner roads connecting with Highway 51, and Mai Chi Tho and Vo Chi Cong streets.

According to the Vietnam Expressway Corporation, 10 million vehicles used the expressway in 2015, which has increased to 16.5 million now.

Bui Van Quan, chairman of the HCM City Goods Transport Association, said that the travel time had increased transport costs for enterprises and delayed deliveries.

Tu Nam Thanh, head of the Dong Nai Province’s Department of Transport, said that after the province asked the Ministry of Transport to widen the expressway to 10-12 lanes, the ministry instructed relevant agencies to suggest investment methods for the project.  VNS

Dong Nai suggests expanding HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway

Dong Nai suggests expanding HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway

The People Committee of Dong Nai province has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc consider investment to expand the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway to ease traffic congestion.

New inter-regional road to link HCM City, Dong Nai

New inter-regional road to link HCM City, Dong Nai

An inter-regional road between HCM City and the southern province of Dong Nai will be built at an estimated cost of VND6.6 trillion (US$285 million).

 
 

