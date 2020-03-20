Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:32:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion

 
 
20/03/2020    18:27 GMT+7

The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has called on relevant agencies and the public to take proactive measures to ward off a freshwater shortage as drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers cause an increasing shortage.

Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion

Trị An Reservoir.

It instructed authorities around the province to keep a close eye on the weather and water bodies to estimate availability for production and domestic needs.

They also need to find ways to prevent saltwater intrusion, it said.

Based on the water availability in their localities, they should switch crops and restructure agriculture and comply with relevant agencies’ recommendations to mitigate possible damages caused by drought and saltwater intrusion, it said.  

It wanted them to take the initiative to adopt necessary methods to store water, strengthen forecasts of water levels in reservoirs and mobilise funds to build and upgrade freshwater supply systems.

The province's Environmental Protection Sub-department said it would check the quality of water in the four main aquaculture regions to provide information and warnings, if required, to local authorities and farmers to reduce losses.  

The province has 32,000 hectares of aquaculture farms.

The water storage in irrigation reservoirs in Đồng Nai is down to 63.8 per cent of capacity. Water levels in rivers and streams are also low, at less than 72 per cent of their levels a year ago. The salinity rate is around 5.5 grammes per litre, according to the People’s Committee.  

According to the province’s Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, rainfall will be scant from March to June and temperatures until June will be 0.5-1.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

HCM City has not yet been affected by saltwater intrusion.

Trị An Reservoir in Đồng Nai Province will discharge water to clear salinity in rivers. It stores a large volume of water and responds to drought and saltwater intrusion in the lower sections.

Efficient irrigation methods

More farmers in the south-central province of Ninh Thuận are using automatic irrigation systems to water their crops, saving water and improving production efficiency.

The automatic irrigation systems with spray or drip methods have helped farmers cope with water shortages caused by drought in the province, which has the least rainfall in the country.

Nguyễn Thành Quang spent VNĐ30 million (US$1,290) to install a spray irrigation system in his 5,000sq.m of grape orchard in Ninh Hải District’s Vĩnh Hải Commune last year. He has no longer had to worry about the shortage of irrigation water for his orchard in the ongoing dry season.  

In previous dry seasons, many grapevines in his orchard died because of the lack of irrigation water, he said.

The spray irrigation system can maintain soil humidity suitable for the growth of grapes and help grape roots develop well, he said.

 

The spray irrigation system can also be used to spray fertiliser directly on grape roots, reducing the loss of fertiliser caused by traditional irrigation methods.

Farmers normally irrigate a large quantity of water for crops in traditional methods which can wash away fertiliser for crops.

The cost of buying an automatic irrigation system for each 1,000sq.m of farming area is VNĐ5-12 million ($210-510) and the system can save 20-40 per cent of irrigation water compared to traditional irrigation methods, according to farmers.

An automatic irrigation system requires a water pump, a water tank, water lines and irrigation valves. To irrigate crops, farmers only need to open the automatic irrigation system and the irrigation task will be automatically done, saving time and labour.

Farmers in the province use automatic irrigation systems for various crops, including grapes, asparagus, aloe, peanut and vegetables.

Từ Văn Phúc of Ninh Phước District’s An Hải Commune said drought has occurred in his area in recent years and to secure irrigation water for his 5,000sq.m asparagus field, he installed an automatic irrigation system in 2018.

The automatic irrigation system has released proper amount of irrigation water to keep soil humid for asparagus, he said.

Ninh Thuận is strengthening restructuring of agricultural production activities to cope with the impact of drought and authorities have encouraged rice farmers to switch to drought-resistant crops in drought-prone areas.

Phạm Dũng, head of the province’s Plant Protection and Cultivation Sub-department, said the strengthening of restructuring agriculture and the application of efficient irrigation methods are feasible solutions for using water reasonably and efficiently during drought.

The province has about 1,500ha of crops which apply efficient irrigation methods, he said.

The province has encouraged farmers to apply efficient irrigation methods and has provided them with techniques for installing such systems for various crops.

Only 53.7 per cent of farming areas in Ninh Thuận have secured irrigation water, according to the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The province's farmers have turned nearly 6,500ha of ineffective rice to other high value crops like grapes, jujube, grapefruits, asparagus and aloe in recent years.

The province is expected to have a total of 86,000ha farming rice and various types of crops this year. — VNS

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water

Da Nang has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.

Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March

Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March

The Mekong Delta region has been badly hit by saltwater intrusion. Experts have warned that the region will have to suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season.

 
 

Other News

.
11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974
11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Vietnam began attending International Mathematics Olympiads (IMO) in 1974. Since then, 11 female students have won medals from the competitions.

Hanoi chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown
Hanoi chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has dismissed speculation on social media that city authorities are poised to announce a total lockdown across the city to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning
E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

VNPT, Viettel and VioEdu say that more and more people are accessing e-learning now. The number of VNPT E-Learning has increased fourfold.

Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

All build-operate-transfer (BOT) highways across Vietnam are scheduled to use electronic toll collection systems by the end of this year, but many seem set to fall short of the goal.

Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recommended Vietnamese students abroad consider carefully before returning to Vietnam due to the risks of spreading COVID-19 and travel restrictions imposed by many countries.

Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The huge challenge the world faces to find an exit strategy to end the lockdowns and return to normal.

COVID-19 fight: Together we win
COVID-19 fight: Together we win
VIDEOicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that any act of discrimination against foreign tourists would be strictly punished.

Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The HCM City University of Technology in collaboration with the Centre of Science and Technology Development for Youth have successfully created and officially launched a mobile disinfection chamber serving people in COVID-19-affected areas.

Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan in a bid to contain spread of the novel coronavirus to the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health confirmed nine more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on March 19 night, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 85.

Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The men were convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in the Indian capital in 2012.

Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The governor projects the virus will soon infect more than half of the 40 million people in his state.

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The number of deaths has risen to 3,405, which is more than in China where the virus originated.

Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.

Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on March 19 sent a letter of congratulations to a high school teacher in the northern province of Phu Tho who has been named in the 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam’s military has prepared facilities ready to accept an additional 20,000 people for quarantine if the need arises.

Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two babies who underwent surgery for serious liver diseases have recovered, said the National Paediatrics Hospital on Wednesday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 