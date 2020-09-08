Dong Tam case: four defendants admit guilt in resisting on-duty officers

Four defendants charged with resisting on-duty officers in the police murder case in Dong Tam commune of Hanoi’s My Duc district admitted to being guilty during questioning at court on September 8.

The court will last for 10 days. (Photo: VNA)

They were among 29 defendants in the trial held by the municipal People’s Court.

The four, namely Le Dinh Hien, Bui Viet Tien, Nguyen Thi Dung and Tran Thi Phuong, admitted that they attacked the police force who were on duty with bricks, knives and sickles in the early morning of January 9.

The defendants expressed repentance and asked for a reduced sentence.

Also on September 8 morning, several other defendants confessed to their criminal acts. Among them, Nguyen Van Quan admitted that he threw stones and petrol bombs at the competent forces on early January 9.

Meanwhile, Le Dinh Uy and Le Dinh Quang said apart from stones and petrol bombs, they also used firework for the attack. Quang and other defendants also raised money to buy grenades for use on the day.

During the trial, Bui Van Nien, Bui Van Tuan, Trinh Van Hai and Nguyen Xuan Dieu made confessions similar to what they said during questionings at the investigation agency, admitting guilt and asking for forgiveness.

The trial is scheduled to last for 10 days./.VNA