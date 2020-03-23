Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day

 
 
23/03/2020    15:27 GMT+7

Dong Xuan Knitting Sole Member Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), is planning to produce 60,000 face masks per day from March 23 to 29, given the increasing demand amid COVID-19.

Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day hinh anh 1

Along with the production of the masks, Dong Xuan company will maintain the production of 300,000 two-layer anti-bacteria masks every day at a price of 7,000 VND each.

Deputy Director of Vinatex Cao Huu Hieu said that the group’s new three-layer anti-bacteria face masks were proving popular in the domestic market.

Other Vinatext subsidiaries such as Garment 10, Viet Tien, Hoa Tho, Hanosimex, Nha Be, Hung Yen, and Hue Garment also produce 10,000-150,000 facemasks on a daily basis.

 

Since February, Vinatex member units have produced over 38 million face masks.

In the next few months, the group is expecting to sell 28-30 million masks per month./. VNA

. Latest news

