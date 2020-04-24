Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days

 
 
25/04/2020    08:27 GMT+7

Heavy showers and hail have struck northern Vietnam and resulted in at least five fatalities and estimated economic losses of 63 billion VND (2.68 million USD).

Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days hinh anh 1

Illustrative image 

The disasters mostly wreaked havoc in mountainous provinces, triggering flooding and landslides. At least five fatalities have been reported in the provinces of Ha Giang, Son La, Yen Bai, and Lai Chau, while one person remains unaccounted for and 20 others have been injured, including six in Yen Bai and four each in Son La and Bac Kan.

The disasters blew roofs off more than 5,900 houses in the region, with the hardest hit areas being Ha Giang and Yen Bai, with 1,283 and 795 houses losing their roofs.

More than 1,575 hectares of rice and other crops were destroyed, with Lao Cai being most affected, with 1,110 hectares.

 

Provincial Steering Committees for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and search and rescue agencies immediately deployed personnel to help affected households deal with the aftermath, provide care for the injured and look for those missing.

A cold spell swept through the north on April 24, dumping medium to heavy rain across the region. Downpours are likely to continue in northern mountainous provinces until April 26./.

