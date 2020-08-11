Dozens of Lao students in Vietnam return home illegally

Up to 56 Lao students studying at a college in the central province of Quang Tri have returned to their country without permission from authorities amid the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

Border guards patrol the Vietnam-Laos border areas





On Sunday, the Quang Tri Department of Foreign Affairs reported the case to the Consulate General of Laos in Danang and Vietnam’s consulate generals in Laos.

The summer vacation for students of Quang Tri Medical College is from July 20 to August 25. By the end of July, the college’s student management board found 56 Lao students missing from the dormitory. It was later discovered they had returned to their country.

Earlier, 15 among had petitioned the college to use their passport for travel, while the remaining 41 left Vietnam without taking their passports.

A short time later, two of these students illegally returned to Vietnam to continue studying at the college in Quang Tri. They were detected and then taken to a local quarantine site.

Quang Tri authorities said that the Lao students’ illegal entry and exit in the context of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic posed a risk of infection. They asked the Lao side to deal with the problem and help the students return to Vietnam for their studies.

In early July, the Lao Consulate General in Danang issued a document to encourage Lao students not to leave Vietnam during their summer holiday as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts. Dtinews/Nguoilaodong