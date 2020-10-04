Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/10/2020 10:29:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Driving kids’ dreams of health and happiness

04/10/2020    10:27 GMT+7

It’s perhaps a child’s greatest right to dream and enjoy a happy life. While many hold great ambition, others simply dare to dream of a normal life without illness.

Among these are young patients suffering from the blood disorder thalassemia.

Taking a popular toy -- the dreamcatcher -- as the name of a film project, actor Minh Tit and his team aimed to support this year’s blood donation drive called Le Hoi Trang Hong (Red Moon Festival).

Driving kids’ dreams of health and happiness

Bat Lay Dieu Uoc (Dreamcatcher) is a charity short film project launched early this month that the actors hope has a positive impact on the community, in particular by encouraging people to donate blood for kids with thalassemia.

The film revolves around a girl with the blood disease who has to regularly stay in hospital to receive blood transfusions.

Her family is poor and constantly facing difficulties since discovering she has the disease. The father must work long hours as a xe om (motorbike taxi driver) to pay for her treatment. There are times when the doctors tell the family to prepare for the worst.

But days pass, and the sick child never succumbs to the illness. The parents and their daughter remain steadfast in fighting for her life. The little child not only focuses on getting better but on helping others by spreading a positive vibe among those around her.

In talking about the idea and the production of the short film, actor Minh Tit said preparations were made quite quickly because the film had to premiere before the Le Hoi Trang Hong blood donation drive, which started at the end of September.

“We had only three weeks to write the script, shoot the film, and finish post-production,” he said. “I was fortunate to receive significant support and assistance from my colleagues.”

He and his team hope to convey a message to the community about blood donations for the needy, especially children.

“Many children can live longer from a simple action like giving blood, which is the most meaningful of gifts,” he said.

The story reminds the audience that there are always patients battling blood diseases and that every drop of blood they receive gives them the power to start regaining their health.

All of the actors and the entire crew of MinhTit Entertainment and 24 Film believe the film holds great meaning. Despite working hard for no money, they have seen the greatest success of their careers due to the noble action of passing on a humane message to the community, Minh Tit added.

“The turmoil and damage caused by COVID-19 pandemic have forced people all over the world, including the wealthy, to think more about money,” he said. “But if everyone only takes care of themselves, who will do the social work? Of course, some will say that different people live in different conditions, but we still must do everything we can!”

 

Minh Tit and his entire team were determined to devote their best efforts to the project.

In one emotional scene at the hospital, the little girl tells her mother “I want to help everyone, even if it’s the smallest thing, because that will bring them closer to their dreams.” Her health may be poor, but her heart is huge.

“So why can’t people like us, who are in good health and have the time, also be involved in small acts to help young patients get closer to their dream of simply being healthy and going to school?” Minh Tit asked.

Bui Thu Phuong, a young volunteer at the Youth Union’s Blood Donation Movement 5/12, said the title of the film, Dreamcatcher, comes from a tradition in an American Indian tribe, where each member has his or her own dreamcatcher -- a tool they believe can “hunt” beautiful dreams and drive away nightmares.

“For many, a dreamcatcher is like a lucky charm, a means of hope and support for the spirit,” she said.

“The film conveys the idea that those who are healthy and have a loving heart, who are willing to donate blood to save others, give hope to all. The Red Moon Festival wants to make sure that the dream of having enough blood to treat children with thalassemia will come true, so their dreams and ambitions can become reality.”

Nguyen Van Huyen, head of the Youth Union’s Blood Donation Movement 5/12, said Le Hoi Trang Hong is an annual blood donation drive organised by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion in cooperation with the Movement in Hanoi and held around the time of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

This year, it took place from September 28 to 30 at Phuong Dong General Hospital in the capital’s Bac Tu Liem District. This was the 13th time the drive has supported children with blood diseases.

As this year’s drive had to be held while preventing the spread of COVID-19, the organising committee changed the promotional activities and focused on different media channels to send positive messages about blood donations, which attracted the attention of many artists.

Actor Minh Tit quickly agreed to become the programme’s ambassador, Huyen said.

The organisers initially only wanted him to make a humorous clip to draw attention to the programme, but he actually proposed writing a script and producing a short film to make children’s dreams be “illuminated by their smiles”.

VNS

Vietnamese scientists make potential cancer breakthrough

Vietnamese scientists make potential cancer breakthrough

Scientists of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) have succeeded in synthesising platinum complexes which have cytotoxicity on cancer cells and have the potential for treating cancer.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam enters 32nd consecutive day without COVID-19 infection in community
Vietnam enters 32nd consecutive day without COVID-19 infection in community
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 morning, entering the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community.

Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion
Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

HCM City plans a number of traffic infrastructure works around Tan Son Nhat Airport to cope with the whopping 50 million passengers it is expected to handle annually by 2023 when its T3 terminal is completed.

Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang
Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Da Nang City’s transport department is piloting the smart parking fee collection application myparking.vn for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – for two months before expanding to other car parks.

Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired its national teleconference on October 3 to review the fight against the pandemic in the new situation.

Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency
Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Five people convicted in a case of disturbance that saw three police officers burnt to death in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s outskirt district of My Duc lodged appeals to the People’s Court of Hanoi, asking for clemency and penalty reduction.

The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Investigation Security Agency and Ministry of Public Security have just completed the investigation of a network sending people illegally to Australia with very sophisticated tricks.

Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan
Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train leaves Kasado port on September 30 and is expected to dock in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, according to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR).

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 community infection for 30 consecutive days
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 community infection for 30 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on October 2 morning, marking 30 consecutive days without new infections in the community.

Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Students at teacher training universities will get financial support of VND3.63m (USD156) a month from the government from November 15.

NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students
NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

In the context of COVID-19, Education New Zealand (ENZ) will adopt a new approach for Vietnamese students to discover and experience New Zealand’seducation through the virtual New Zealand Education Showcase, to be held on October 18.

HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The number of people being infected by the hand-foot-mouth (HFM) disease in HCM City has witnessed a sharp increase, with a total of 6,358 cases being reported between the beginning of the year and the 39th week of the year.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue said he has sent a letter to the Prime Minister about the problems of the Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway project, and the PM has promised to have a meeting with relevant ministries to discuss the problem.

Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

An old man parks his motorbike in front of Ly Tu Trong Park in the central city of Ha Tinh with some big, colourful star-shaped lanterns on it.

Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

The development of HCM City's Northwestern Urban Area is expected to attract increased investment, drive economic growth of neighbouring areas, and strengthen relations with Cambodia and other ASEAN countries.

Hanoi shop owners criticised for charging photo taking fees
Hanoi shop owners criticised for charging photo taking fees
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Shop owners on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter have asked visitors to pay fees for taking photos at their shops for the mid-Autumn festival, causing public outrage.

Sharp rise in dengue fever cases nationwide
Sharp rise in dengue fever cases nationwide
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Since the beginning of the year up to 70,000 cases of dengue fever have been reported nationwide, including seven deaths, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans in 2021
Vietnam to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans in 2021
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Four local vaccine manufacturers are putting every effort into developing a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, with one of the manufacturers expected to conduct phase one and phase two clinical trials by 2021, 

Student who twice won international gold medals learns from 'failure'
Student who twice won international gold medals learns from 'failure'
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Winning the gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) for the second time, Bui Hong Duc says he does not intend to study abroad, but will enroll at a university in Vietnam.

HCM City links up all 3 public emergency numbers
HCM City links up all 3 public emergency numbers
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

HCM City authorities have connected emergency telephone numbers 113, 114 and 115 to make it more convenient for people needing emergency healthcare, firefighting and rescue services.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 