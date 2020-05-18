Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:32:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Central Highlands: Drought drives people to risk life digging for deep wells

 
 
19/05/2020    14:56 GMT+7

Many people in the central province of Gia Lai are risking their life digging for wells without proper equipment as drought continues.

 

The dry season and drought have led many ethnic people to become well diggers. There are potentially high earnings in the Central Highlands during the dry season. But without proper equipment, many accidents occur. Three members in a family in Gia Lai died from suffocation in an unfinished well.

The well-diggers only need shovels, ropes, and tree branches and experience. Old wells with toxic gas are death traps waiting for them.

On May 15, one died and four people were injured in Kong Htok Commune. Siu Mang wanted to make his old well a bit deeper as the water ran out. He poured fuel into the well to burn insects. When Siu Mang went down the well, he suffocated and fainted. The villagers tried to help but also fainted in the well. Three others were luckily brought above ground. Siu Mang died afterwards.

A month ago, two brothers in Phu Quang Village tried to dig deeper a well that was over 20 metres deep. The well had been abandoned for a while but the brothers didn't deal with the situation correctly. They were brought to the Gia Lai General Hospital but died afterwards.

A group of diggers in Al Ba Commune said they dug a well with a diameter of one metre. But at 20 metres deep, they still couldn't find water. They used only wood and a simple pulley system with plastic buckets.

Brel, head of the group, said, "I've dug wells for a long time here. This is all we use. We know it's dangerous but you have to try everything when there's no water."

Brel and other diggers know that old and abandoned wells are the most dangerous traps. Brel said ignorant diggers will faint very quickly and die due to the lack of oxygen. According to Brel, his group often slowly drop a candle down an old well. If the candle is put out then there is evidence of toxic gas. They will use a fan to clear the air first and start working several days later.

As the underground water level is dropping during dry season, the demands for wells actually increase and they have to dig deeper and deeper. Laodong/Dtinews

Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency

Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency

The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan declared a Level 2 emergency on May 7 regarding drought and water shortages.

Drought, saltwater dry up Mekong Delta’s largest reservoir

Drought, saltwater dry up Mekong Delta’s largest reservoir

The Kenh Lap Reservoir in Ben Tre Province, the largest in the Mekong Delta, is drying up due to drought and saltwater intrusion, leaving thousands of households facing a water shortage.  

 
 

Other News

.
Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho
Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The happiness to meet Uncle Ho in a short period of time is always unforgettable memories for the revolutionary elderly couple Nguyen Van Luyen and Tran Thi Man.

Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind
Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Government is making good on its pledge that “no one will be left behind” as it repatriates hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from all over the world.

Trial opens over land management violations at navy service
Trial opens over land management violations at navy service
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The Military Court of the Vietnam People’s Navy opened a trial on May 18 for a case involving Dinh Ngoc He, alias “Ut troc”, and other defendants on charges of “fraud, appropriation of assets,” 

Hanoi needs vision on development path
Hanoi needs vision on development path
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Dao Ngoc Nghiem, vice president of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks to about what Hanoi should do to develop a master plan for the city  for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045.

Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM
Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Local authorities must not force citizens to sign refusals to receive State aid, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed at Friday’s Government meeting on COVID-19. 

Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/05/2020 

Despite being born in foreign countries and having never met Ho Chi Minh, overseas Vietnamese in Laos and Thailand always pay special respect to Uncle Ho. 

Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins
Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

An appeal trial for the trade of counterfeit cancer drugs at Vietnam Pharma (VN Pharma) JSC commenced on May 18 in HCM City.

British pilot shows signs of improvement
British pilot shows signs of improvement
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

A British pilot critically ill with coronavirus is showing signs of improvement, according to the COVID-19 treatment sub-committee.

VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees
VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong has issued instructions regarding tuition fees for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

The city’s authorities will consult the public before making the final decision about the location of the zero milestone.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 18
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Three more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on May 18

Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Two men in Hanoi have been arrested after reportedly shooting and injuring pedestrians with an air rifle on Nguyen Thi Dinh Street in Cau Giay District earlier this month.

Forest manager involved in Quang Nam severe forest fire
Forest manager involved in Quang Nam severe forest fire
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Quang Nam Province People’s Committee has launched an investigation into a severe forest fire in Dong Giang District’s Ma Cooih Commune involving a forest management board director. 

HCM City launches motorbike emission testing programme
HCM City launches motorbike emission testing programme
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

A pilot programme to monitor emissions from motorbikes has been launched by the HCM City Department of Transport.

Ca Mau faces severe shortage of irrigation water
Ca Mau faces severe shortage of irrigation water
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Many crop growing areas in Ca Mau Province’s freshwater zones are facing a severe shortage of water because of a prolonged dry spell.

Dual degree programmes start this academic year
Dual degree programmes start this academic year
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Several universities in Ho Chi Minh City will launch dual-degree training programmes in the 2020-2021 academic year in an aim to offer more diverse choices for students.

Fishermen defend national seas
Fishermen defend national seas
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

HCM City requires owners to renovate 151 old villas
HCM City requires owners to renovate 151 old villas
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has asked the owners of 151 villas built before 1975 to repair or renovate the buildings, most of which are located in districts 1 and 3.

Thu Thiem residents to receive compensation this month
Thu Thiem residents to receive compensation this month
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

More than 300 households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in HCM City’s District 2 will receive compensation this month in exchange for their land, a top city official has said.

Vietnam continues repatriating citizens from EU, US
Vietnam continues repatriating citizens from EU, US
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnam brought citizens home from Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the US - the world's hotspots of coronavirus outbreaks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 