Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/06/2020 17:26:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Drug crimes in Vietnam increase in six months

 
 
18/06/2020    16:12 GMT+7

The number of drug-related cases in the first six months of this year increased by 9.46 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to the Investigation Police Department of Drug-related Crimes' statistics.

Drug crimes in Vietnam increase in six months
A drug trafficking ring busted in Hanoi in early June. — Photo courtesy of Hanoi Police Department

The police in co-ordination with other forces detected 11,215 cases, arresting 15,775 criminals and seizing 235kg of heroin, nearly 1.6 tonnes of synthetic drugs and 850,000 pills, and 113kg of cannabis.

The amount of seized drugs has decreased compared to the same period in 2019.

The situation was directly impacted by global and regional crimes, police said at the recent meeting on implementing the action month for drug prevention and control.

Illegal drugs in Vietnam mainly came from overseas to be traded in the country or for transport to third localities via Vietnam’s land, air and sea routes.

The trading and trafficking of illegal drugs, especially synthetic drugs, had sharply increased in border areas with Laos and Cambodia because it was directly affected by illegal drug production and trading from the 'Golden Triangle' area, the department said.

 

In the border area between Vietnam and China, heroin was transported to China via Vietnam.

Recently, due to the strong co-operation of Vietnamese and Chinese police forces in fighting drug crimes, the illegal trading and transportation of synthetic drugs from China to Vietnam have decreased but remain a problem.

In June, the action month for drug prevention and control, the Investigation Police Department of Drug-related Crimes has accelerated investigations and crackdowns on drug trafficking rings on the border routes with Laos and Cambodia, and raised public awareness about the harmful consequences of taking drugs, particularly different kinds of methamphetamine.  VNS

Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking

Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy on May 27 issued a decision for the prosecution of a Taiwanese national for “trafficking drugs”, in line with Article 250 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics

Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics

Police in Ky Son District in the central province of Nghe An announced on Saturday they have arrested three men for allegedly trafficking 20 bricks of heroin, 60kg of methamphetamine and 4kg of ketamine.

 
 

Other News

.
British pilot in Vietnam no longer needs lung transplant
British pilot in Vietnam no longer needs lung transplant
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

After getting unplugged of ventilator, the British patient had the tracheotomy tube removed and could breathe himself.

Treatment needed for online game addiction
Treatment needed for online game addiction
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Few health facilities in Vietnam offer treatment for addiction to online games, which is considered a mental health condition by the World Health Organisation.

Heatwave continues to hit Vietnam's northern and central regions
Heatwave continues to hit Vietnam's northern and central regions
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hot weather is expected to continue to hit the North and Central regions in the next few days, with the extreme heat reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre.

Australia supports UN agencies to eliminate domestic violence in Vietnam
Australia supports UN agencies to eliminate domestic violence in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A project to support ongoing efforts by the Vietnamese Government and civil society organisations to address violence against women and children in the context of COVID-19 was launched in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 18
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 community infection recorded on day 63rd

Coronavirus Beijing: Why an outbreak sparked a salmon panic in China
Coronavirus Beijing: Why an outbreak sparked a salmon panic in China
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Beijing has in the past week seen a spike of Covid-19 cases - almost all of which have been linked to a huge wholesale food market.

Nearly 1,400 Lao students welcomed back to school in Vietnam
Nearly 1,400 Lao students welcomed back to school in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Nearly 1,400 Lao students were welcomed back to school in Vietnam’s northern province of Son La on June 17.

Chinese contractor of Hanoi's metro line withdraws demand for US$50 million down payment
Chinese contractor of Hanoi's metro line withdraws demand for US$50 million down payment
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam's transport ministry sees the obstacles encountered by the Chinese contractor but the payment is unjustifiable.

Contest offers support for rural start-ups
Contest offers support for rural start-ups
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The national fund for employment loans will provide VND2 billion (US$87,000) of loans to be distributed among the winners of an ongoing start-up contest for rural youths this year.

Day surgery increasingly performed at public hospitals
Day surgery increasingly performed at public hospitals
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Less invasive surgery procedures are being performed during one-day stays at many public hospitals in HCM City, resulting in lower costs, reduced incidences of infections contracted during hospital stays, and reduction in patient overcrowding.

Court upholds death sentences over Dien Bien gang rape and murder
Court upholds death sentences over Dien Bien gang rape and murder
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of Dien Bien on Wednesday rejected letters of appeal and decided to uphold the death sentence for six defendants for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman.

Boxer shorts or swimming pants?
Boxer shorts or swimming pants?
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Doctors have warned that men working in shrimp and fish ponds should wear swimming pants instead of boxer shorts to avoid unfortunate accidents.

Ministry considers postponing school opening day to August 15
Ministry considers postponing school opening day to August 15
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training is considering deferring the first day of the 2020-2021 school year until August 15 instead of August 1 and extending the summer vacation for students.

HCMC eyes deployment of technology to manage road traffic
HCMC eyes deployment of technology to manage road traffic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The HCMC transport authority is set to grant over VND1.44 billion in funding for a pilot scheme that involves using technology to check and penalize administrative road traffic violations in the city.

Ha Giang suffers losses worth VND600 million due to heavy rains
Ha Giang suffers losses worth VND600 million due to heavy rains
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

One person has died and dozens of houses have damaged in two days of heavy rain and thunder in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, provincial authorities have said.

Public universities in HCM City to hike tuition
Public universities in HCM City to hike tuition
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

A number of public universities in HCM City that have been granted financial autonomy are planning to increase tuition in the 2020-21 academic year.

Woman dies after fall off airplane stairs at Tan Son Nhat Airport
Woman dies after fall off airplane stairs at Tan Son Nhat Airport
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

A female Vietnamese passenger has died after falling while disembarking from a flight at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, HCM City, Vietnam Airlines said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 17
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam reports one more imported case of COVID-19

High-speed boats to connect HCM City, Binh Duong
High-speed boats to connect HCM City, Binh Duong
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

A new high-speed boat service between downtown HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Dương Province will begin early next month.

More than 20 localities in Vietnam have low birth rate: Health Ministry
More than 20 localities in Vietnam have low birth rate: Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam’s economic engine HCM City has the country’s lowest fertility rate of 1.53, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest report in June. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 