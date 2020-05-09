Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors

 
 
10/05/2020    09:52 GMT+7

Driving instructors who are found to be unqualified or fail to attend teaching courses will have their certificates revoked and be dismissed, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) has said.

A driving instructor teaches a student at a driving training centre in Hanoi. — Photo tapchicongthuong.vn

In the document the DRVN sent to transport authorities nationwide, it required the transport departments in localities and driving training centres to tighten the management of driver training.

The DRVN said it has repeatedly requested the transport departments to review the quality of facilities, cars, and driving instructors at the driving centres.

However, the data on driving instructor quality has not been updated in the management software. As a result, many unqualified teachers are still working at the driving centres.

The DRVN asked the transport departments to urgently inspect and verify qualifications and certificates of driving instructors and complete teacher records in the data from now on.

Those who were not in the management database of the training institutions would not be allowed to work.

 

For those who participated in teaching at many different training centres, these centres must regularly report to the transport sector on the teaching time spent at each centre, it said.

In March, HCM City’s Transport Department revoked dozens of driving instructor certificates. Eighty-three driving instructors of the city's five driving training centres were banned from teaching after transport inspectors found the instructors had fake licenses.

Transport inspectors also punished the five centres for failing to employ qualified instructors. Thong Nhat, Sai Gon and World driving schools and Tien Phat and Hiep Phat driving centres were suspended for two months.  VNS

HCM City suspends five driving facilities for using fake licences

HCM City suspends five driving facilities for using fake licences

HCM City Transport Department has revoked dozens of driving instructor certificates, as part of an inspection by transport authorities that also sanctioned five driving training establishments.  

VN driving centres mobbed ahead of price hike

VN driving centres mobbed ahead of price hike

People are rushing to take their driving tests following news that the tests will become stricter and more expensive from May.

 
 

Other News

.
Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Lieutenant General Ho Thanh Dinh, Director of the Police Department of Management of Prison, Compulsory Re-education Centre and Reformatory (C10) under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), writes about the measures the national prison system

Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Buddhist dignitaries and followers attended a ceremony held by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi on May 7 to celebrate Lord Buddha’s 2564th birth anniversary.

Two officials charged with land management violations
Two officials charged with land management violations
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Investigation Police Agency in central Phu Yen Province has started legal proceedings over two officials in Song Cau Town for their violations on land management.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 9
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnamese citizens return home safely from US

Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is considering a lung transplant for a British man infected with COVID-19, who was the 91st patient and also the most severe case in the country.

Supreme People’s Court upholds verdict and death penalty for Ho Duy Hai
Supreme People’s Court upholds verdict and death penalty for Ho Duy Hai
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The Vietnamese Supreme People’s Court on Friday rejected the request of Supreme People’s Procuracy to re-investigate Ho Duy Hai’s case.

Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City
Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has directed all schools in the city to apply online enrollment for the next school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese officer makes masks for UN staff in central Africa
Vietnamese officer makes masks for UN staff in central Africa
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnamese Lt Col Nguyen Thi Lien has taken it upon herself to help out – by making masks for her colleagues stationed in Central Africa. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 8
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Export of drugs used for COVID-19 treatment to be resumed

Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields
Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

In an effort to prevent coronavirus spread, many schools are telling their students to wear anti droplet face shields.

Domestic passenger transportation services resume from May 8
Domestic passenger transportation services resume from May 8
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Domestic passenger transportation services will resume from 0:00 on May 8 to meet people's traveling demand as the COVID-19 epidemic is under control in Vietnam, said the Ministry of Transport.

Quang Ninh builds road linking with Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway
Quang Ninh builds road linking with Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is planning to build a riverside road connecting with the Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway.

Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/05/2020 

66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”. 

Seventeen imported COVID-19 cases reported on May 7
Seventeen imported COVID-19 cases reported on May 7
SOCIETYicon  07/05/2020 

Vietnam recorded 17 more imported COVID-19 cases as of 6pm on May 7, raising the total to 288.

Road vehicles to be under scrutiny from mid-May
Road vehicles to be under scrutiny from mid-May
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Traffic police forces will launch a month-long campaign nationwide from May 15 to June 14 to investigate and punish transport infringements and restore transport safety.

Vietnam has no coronavirus curve to flatten, say doctors
Vietnam has no coronavirus curve to flatten, say doctors
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Infectious disease doctors discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Vietnam and how it differs from other parts of the world with Health & Life newspaper.

Vietnam to promote pig farming
Vietnam to promote pig farming
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong called for the country's pig farmers to redevelop their stocks safely and quickly during a conference on Wednesday.

Motorbike racers jailed for public disorder during social distancing
Motorbike racers jailed for public disorder during social distancing
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Ten motorbike racers in Hanoi have been sentenced to between five and 16 months in prison for causing public disorder during the country’s social distancing period.

Launch date for Hanoi urban railway remains unknown
Launch date for Hanoi urban railway remains unknown
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Hanoi City’s Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project is 99% complete, but some technical problems, hiccups in construction work assessment and approval and difficult procedures have delayed the railway’s launch date.

Sibling soldiers on the frontline against pandemic
Sibling soldiers on the frontline against pandemic
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

On opposite sides of the country, brothers Danh Hai and Danh Thanh Tai have been defending Vietnam’s borders to push back COVID-19. 

