Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:32:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning

 
 
20/03/2020    20:03 GMT+7

VNPT, Viettel and VioEdu say that more and more people are accessing e-learning now. The number of VNPT E-Learning has increased fourfold.

VNPT E-Learning is an online learning solution belonging to VnEdu, the smart education system developed by VNPT. This is a creative solution with many attractive online study modules, allowing to conduct online training anytime, anywhere and on any devices.

E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning



In the first phase of VNPT E-Learning deployment, from February 1 to March 11, 2020, the app was used by nearly 10,000 schools with 300,000 teacher accounts and 4 million student accounts.

The average study time of students was 12 minutes per session and it continues to increase every day, expected to reach 30 minutes per session within the next two weeks.

VNPT E-Learning is an online learning solution belonging to VnEdu, the smart education system developed by VNPT. This is a creative solution with many attractive online study modules, allowing to conduct online training anytime, anywhere and on any devices.

The service has more than 5 million visits. The number of visits sometimes reached 100,000 within an hour.

 

"After one month, VNPT E-Learning has seen the number of users increasing by 4 times, while the number of visits also increased by more than 5 times," said a VNPT’s representative.

He went on to say that VNPT continues updating and improving features to improve the teaching and learning efficiency. This includes the "online classroom" feature, fine-tuned from the VNPT Meeting video conferencing service, allowing teachers to go to class and interact with students online like a real classroom.

He imsaid that VNPT will continue to maintain the policy to use VNPT E-Learning for free until the end of the academic year and exempt Data 3G/4G fee when using the app.

VNPT also provides services allowing businesses and organizations to organize distance working on the basis of internet connection and 3G/4G mobile data. The service is especially useful in the Covid-19 time.

VIettel also said it is providing online learning content on ViettelStudy for free, including lectures, training courses and reviewing questions which help students supplement their knowledge and study at home.

Prior to that, Viettel exempted from data fee for teachers and students accessing to ViettelStudy via Viettel 3G/4G SIM to teach/learn online. Teachers can also create free lectures on the system to provide to students.

ViettelStudy has been applied at 26,000 schools with 29,000 lessons created.

Nguyen Ngoc Minh from FPT, the Vietnamese largest IT firm, also reported the high growth rate of visits to VioEdu, an FPT online learning project.

Asked about the future of the online education market, Minh said the market is full of potential with the population of 100 million, 18 million general school students and the high capability of getting adapted to new technology, high internet quality and good IT infrastructure.

As Covid-19 has escalated, the Ministry of Education and Training has asked localities to strengthen teaching via internet and television. 

Thanh Lich

Online teaching offered during school closure

Online teaching offered during school closure

Teachers at schools, colleges and universities in HCM City are applying a wide range of teaching methods to help their students learn online while the schools are closed until February 9 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

E-learning in HCMC developing without synchronous guidance

E-learning in HCMC developing without synchronous guidance

Being closed for nearly two months due to the unwanted Covid-19 outbreak, schools in HCM City are enthusiastically turning to e-learning styles. However, this unprepared application of the new learning method has revealed various weaknesses.

 
 

Other News

.
Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

All build-operate-transfer (BOT) highways across Vietnam are scheduled to use electronic toll collection systems by the end of this year, but many seem set to fall short of the goal.

Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recommended Vietnamese students abroad consider carefully before returning to Vietnam due to the risks of spreading COVID-19 and travel restrictions imposed by many countries.

Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The huge challenge the world faces to find an exit strategy to end the lockdowns and return to normal.

COVID-19 fight: Together we win
COVID-19 fight: Together we win
VIDEOicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that any act of discrimination against foreign tourists would be strictly punished.

Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The HCM City University of Technology in collaboration with the Centre of Science and Technology Development for Youth have successfully created and officially launched a mobile disinfection chamber serving people in COVID-19-affected areas.

Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan in a bid to contain spread of the novel coronavirus to the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health confirmed nine more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on March 19 night, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 85.

Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The men were convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in the Indian capital in 2012.

Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The governor projects the virus will soon infect more than half of the 40 million people in his state.

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The number of deaths has risen to 3,405, which is more than in China where the virus originated.

Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.

Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on March 19 sent a letter of congratulations to a high school teacher in the northern province of Phu Tho who has been named in the 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam’s military has prepared facilities ready to accept an additional 20,000 people for quarantine if the need arises.

Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two babies who underwent surgery for serious liver diseases have recovered, said the National Paediatrics Hospital on Wednesday.

British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
VIDEOicon  19/03/2020 

A British expat stuck in quarantine on the outskirts of Hanoi says the UK should be taking a leaf out of Vietnam’s book.

Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask
Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

A Vietnamese woman living in Australia has claimed her and her brother were attacked on a train because they were both wearing face masks.

First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US
First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two Vietnamese Americans have reportedly died of COVID-19 in Washington state, United States.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 