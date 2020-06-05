Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/06/2020 17:49:26 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Each citizen to get unique health identity code

 
 
05/06/2020    16:21 GMT+7

The Ministry of Health has issued Decision 2153/QD-BYT on regulations on issuance, usage, and management of health identification.

The Decision prescribes that each citizen will be issued a unique health identification (HID) for life-long usage. 

Medical establishments will use the HID to link health information of every citizen with electronic medical profiles and other health information software applications. 

 

Healthcare facilities are responsible for managing the HIDs of their patients and ensuring the privacy and security of personal information./. VGP

Kim Loan

 
 

.
Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country
Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Up to 2,700 foreign experts entering Vietnam in June and July will be quarantined upon arrival, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced in Thursday meeting. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 5
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam goes through 50 days without local transmission of COVID-19

More efforts needed to protect women, children
More efforts needed to protect women, children
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Violence against women and children is never acceptable, stressed United Nations (UN) agencies, the Government of Vietnam and partners during a campaign launch on Thursday.

Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A biology teacher at the Phuoc Minh Secondary School in Tay Ninh Province, who was alleged to have sexually abused several male students, issued an apology and resigned on Wednesday. 

Mass grave found in Quang Nam Province
Mass grave found in Quang Nam Province
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The authorities in Quang Nam Province has discovered a mass grave with 17 sets of remains from 50 years ago.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Two projects worth a total VND4 trillion (USD173.91 million) to upgrade runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports will be started by the end of this month.

Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching
Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Online teaching is the initiative of the country’s education sector, not only for responding to learning in pandemic time.

British pilot's lungs recover by 50 per cent: doctors
British pilot's lungs recover by 50 per cent: doctors
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most seriously ill COVID-19 patient's lungs have recovered by 50 per cent, doctors said on Thursday during a telemedicine consultation.

Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany
Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A total of 93 outstanding students from universities and colleges in Hanoi and neighbouring provinces on Tuesday received scholarships.

Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion
Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has made plans to deal with the coming locust plague including using military and weather radars to detect the locus.

George Floyd: 'Pandemic of racism' led to his death, memorial told
George Floyd: 'Pandemic of racism' led to his death, memorial told
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A memorial service in Minneapolis also saw Rev Al Sharpton vow to "change the whole system of justice".

Binh Thuan farmers dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water
Binh Thuan farmers dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Farmers in the south-central province of Binh Thuan in areas without public irrigation systems have dug ponds, built small reservoirs, and installed efficient irrigation systems as drought occurs during the dry season.

Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

More than 200 pregnant women are currently being looked after by medical workers and soldiers at a quarantine centre.

Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The risk of COVID-19 spreading at or near border areas still exists despite border checkpoints, according to Tran Dac Phu, a senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry of Health.

It is not time to give pay rise to public employees
It is not time to give pay rise to public employees
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, a labour expert and a former Director of the Institute for Labour Science, in the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks about PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to delay the pay rise

Controversial mandatory daytime running lights scrapped: Transport ministry
Controversial mandatory daytime running lights scrapped: Transport ministry
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has removed a provision which mandates motorbikes' running lights to be always on during daytime in its draft revised Law on Road Traffic.

Over five million employees lose jobs due to COVID-19
Over five million employees lose jobs due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Multiple businesses in Vietnam suspended or scaled down their operations, and over five million employees nationwide lost their jobs in the first five months of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 

Nun takes care of hundreds of orphanage children
Nun takes care of hundreds of orphanage children
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Thien An Orphanage is home to hundreds of abandoned children in Gia Lai Province.

HCM City improves quality of health care with 20 doctors per 10,000 people
HCM City improves quality of health care with 20 doctors per 10,000 people
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City has reached its goal to have 20 doctors per 10,000 people after implementation of a five-year programme on improving the quality of health care services for local residents.

Taxi ơi!
Taxi ơi!
SOCIETYicon  04/06/2020 

To avoid being detected and identified by traffic cameras, taxi drivers and motorbike taxi (xe ôm) drivers around the frequently-crowded Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi have been trying to find ways to partly obscure their vehicles’ number plates.

