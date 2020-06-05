Each citizen to get unique health identity code

The Ministry of Health has issued Decision 2153/QD-BYT on regulations on issuance, usage, and management of health identification.

The Decision prescribes that each citizen will be issued a unique health identification (HID) for life-long usage.

Medical establishments will use the HID to link health information of every citizen with electronic medical profiles and other health information software applications.

Healthcare facilities are responsible for managing the HIDs of their patients and ensuring the privacy and security of personal information./. VGP

Kim Loan