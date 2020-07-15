Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning

The waters off the coast of Binh Thuan province were hit by an earthquake reaching four on the Richter scale on the morning of July 15, but no tsunami warning has been issued shortly afterwards.



The location of the earthquake was at 10,398 degrees north latitude, 108,295 degrees east longitude with a focal depth of approximately 10 km, according to the centre for Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning.

This comes after geological experts stated that the waters off Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, and Khanh Hoa provinces have all been listed as part of the highest danger zone for earthquakes due to their position on the meridian fault lines 109-110.

Earthquakes occurring on these meridian fault lines are not considered strong enough to cause a tsunami, according to experts. However, if an earthquake is accompanied alongside a volcanic eruption, then it is possible that a tsunami of low intensity may occur.

Most notably, August 25, 2011, saw several earthquakes of 5.1 Richter magnitude occurring on the meridian fault lines 109-110. VOV

Earthquake hits Lai Chau for third time in three days Muong Te District in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau was struck by a 2.5-magnitude earthquake at 3:47 a.m. on the morning of June 17, making it the third earthquake to hit the province in three days.