East Sea to see storms in October and November

05/10/2020    14:17 GMT+7

In October and November, the East Sea will have strong storms, which will affect provinces in central Vietnam.

From now to the end of 2020, there will be about 6-8 storms and tropical depressions appearing in the East Sea.

Head of Weather Forecast Department of the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecast Tran Quang Nang said that from now to the end of 2020, there will be about 6-8 storms and tropical depressions appearing in the East Sea. About 4-6 of them can directly affect the mainland of Vietnam.

In particular, the East Sea will have several storms in October and November, which will affect the central provinces of Vietnam.

Due to the late arrival of the storm season, there may be late storms in early 2021, which will mainly affect the southern region.

 

“There may appear a tropical depression that is likely to strengthen into a storm in the East Sea on October 6-10. However, this is initial information,” Nang said.

Huong Quynh

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit

Two days after bartering central Vietnam, storm Noul has left six dead and 112 injured while damaging tens of thousands of houses across the region.

 
 

Hanoi wants to build second int’l airport in Ung Hoa District
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A reasonable distance to Hanoi center and transportation convenience are among the reasons given to build the capital city’s second international airport in Ung Hoa district.

"Mango juice" drug detected in Vietnam for first time
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City police have announced that a new kind of drug that has never been seen in Vietnam, called "mango juice", is camouflaged in packages with the label "Cripy Fruit Mango".

Vietnam enters 33rd day without COVID-19 community infections
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has gone through 33 straight days without a single COVID-19 community infection as no new cases were reported on October 5 morning.

Cursing in school: are teachers giving in to students?
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Schools have been trying to prevent students from using foul language, and have even released regulations, but with little success.

Aviation authority proposes shortening Noi Bai airport closure
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to shorten the closur of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi for upgrading and repairing runways and taxiways.

No new COVID-19 cases in community for 32 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 afternoon, marking the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

COVID-19 fight not over yet, warns Deputy PM
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has warned the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet and localities should remain highly vigilant against the possible resurgence of the virus.

Driving kids’ dreams of health and happiness
SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

It’s perhaps a child’s greatest right to dream and enjoy a happy life. While many hold great ambition, others simply dare to dream of a normal life without illness.

10th grader wins IMO gold medal in mathematics
SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

Ngo Quy Dang has won the gold medal at the international mathematics competition IMO 2020. Dang, a student at the High School for the Gifted in Natural Sciences, got 36 out of 42 score and solved 5 out of 6 questions at the competition.

VN pre-schools lack 45,000 teachers
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

By the end of the 2019-2020 academic year, Vietnam had 364,776 nursery school teachers, an increase of 2, 604 teachers over the previous year, according to a report from the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Vietnam enters 32nd consecutive day without COVID-19 infection in community
SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 morning, entering the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community.

Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion
SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

HCM City plans a number of traffic infrastructure works around Tan Son Nhat Airport to cope with the whopping 50 million passengers it is expected to handle annually by 2023 when its T3 terminal is completed.

Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Da Nang City’s transport department is piloting the smart parking fee collection application myparking.vn for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – for two months before expanding to other car parks.

Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired its national teleconference on October 3 to review the fight against the pandemic in the new situation.

Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency
SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Five people convicted in a case of disturbance that saw three police officers burnt to death in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s outskirt district of My Duc lodged appeals to the People’s Court of Hanoi, asking for clemency and penalty reduction.

The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Investigation Security Agency and Ministry of Public Security have just completed the investigation of a network sending people illegally to Australia with very sophisticated tricks.

Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train leaves Kasado port on September 30 and is expected to dock in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, according to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR).

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 community infection for 30 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on October 2 morning, marking 30 consecutive days without new infections in the community.

Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Students at teacher training universities will get financial support of VND3.63m (USD156) a month from the government from November 15.

