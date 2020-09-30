East Sea to see storms in October and November

In October and November, the East Sea will have strong storms, which will affect provinces in central Vietnam.

From now to the end of 2020, there will be about 6-8 storms and tropical depressions appearing in the East Sea.

Head of Weather Forecast Department of the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecast Tran Quang Nang said that from now to the end of 2020, there will be about 6-8 storms and tropical depressions appearing in the East Sea. About 4-6 of them can directly affect the mainland of Vietnam.

In particular, the East Sea will have several storms in October and November, which will affect the central provinces of Vietnam.

Due to the late arrival of the storm season, there may be late storms in early 2021, which will mainly affect the southern region.

“There may appear a tropical depression that is likely to strengthen into a storm in the East Sea on October 6-10. However, this is initial information,” Nang said.

