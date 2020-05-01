Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/05/2020 19:51:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Education Ministry requests regulations on online learning

 
 
07/05/2020    19:27 GMT+7

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has just issued a formal document to ask Departments of Education & Training and tertiary educational institutes to carry out certain tasks to ensure cyber security in online learning activities.

MoET affirmed that even after students coming back to school, online learning sessions will still be maintained in order for the academic year of 2019-2020 to end before July 15.

Therefore, it demanded that principals of all educational institutes monitor these professional activities closely and make sure they are safe.

Particularly, the principal of each school selects a suitable management system and teaching software, along with thorough training sessions regarding cyber security for the staff.

These principals have to regularly check the safety status and cooperate with state units in the local area to fight against cyber crimes and cyberbully. As soon as a suspicious case is discovered, schools must inform state offices for timely handling.

MoET also introduced detailed instructions for teachers – administrators of online classes. Accordingly, they need to be responsible for their lesson plans, learning materials, proper teaching methods, and sufficient information provision, guidance to their students.

Teachers are the ones to control learners’ accounts, participation, and learning quality via proper tests. When discovering cyber unsafety, these administrators have to timely inform their managers.

MoET asks students who participate in online classes to use their real names and under no circumstances to make improper comments about these classes. These participants are requested to be responsible for securing their own account, including usernames and passwords.

 

When finding strangers taking part in any online class, students have to inform their teacher who is in charge of that class or their parents to properly handle the situation.

MoET stressed the close collaboration between schools and family to ensure cyber security for online learning sessions. This means parents need to provide suitable learning space and equipment for students to join in online classes. Simultaneously, they need to monitor their children’s learning process and regulation observation.

MoET asked that Departments of Education and Training deliver directions or regulations for educational institutes under their control to ensure cyber security. from these papers, principals of schools will prepare a specific regulation set for their school, considering their learning conditions and educational facilities.

In addition, legal software must be used for the sake of education quality and learner safety during online learning sessions. SGGP

Thanh Tam

Online teaching: long-term investments needed

Online teaching: long-term investments needed

Non-state education establishments had to close the doors during the epidemic, but some of them began using online teaching activities.

Vietnamese teachers, students frustrated with online teaching

Vietnamese teachers, students frustrated with online teaching

Students play truant to avoid learning, teachers are confused about teaching aids, and apps for online learning have security risks.

 
 

Other News

.
PM allows lifting of social distancing at schools
PM allows lifting of social distancing at schools
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, while chairing a cabinet meeting in Hanoi on May 7, spoke of easing certain measures introduced to tackle the COVID-19, including the removal of social distancing measures at schools.

Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley
Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

66 years after the glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - May 7, 2020), the Muong Thanh valley, onced a fierce battlefield with the sacrifices of many heroic people, is gradually reviving and changing day by day. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 7
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

VN gains initial success in developing coronavirus vaccine

African swine fever continues to spread in Vietnam
African swine fever continues to spread in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

African swine fever (ASF) is continuing to spread in Vietnam, with outbreaks reported for the first time in 25 communes and recurring in 22 other communes since early this year.

Coronavirus: Dallas hair salon owner jailed for week for defying lockdown
Coronavirus: Dallas hair salon owner jailed for week for defying lockdown
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Shelley Luther told a Texas judge feeding her children was not selfish, but he jailed her for a week.

Public question wearing of face shields at school
Public question wearing of face shields at school
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Some people have questioned whether primary students should wear face masks and face shields all day long at school.

Hanoi CDC leader pleads guilty, ordered to return embezzled funds
Hanoi CDC leader pleads guilty, ordered to return embezzled funds
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC) Nguyen Nhat Cam and his accomplices have pled guilty to the charge of tripling the purchase price of the real-time PCR detection system package

Blaze at veterinary medicine company claims three lives in Hanoi
Blaze at veterinary medicine company claims three lives in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Authorities have found the bodies of three victims of a large fire that broke out at a veterinary medicine company in Phu Thi Industrial Park in Hanoi City’s Gia Lam District.

HCM City proposes $2.9-billion metro project
HCM City proposes $2.9-billion metro project
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

HCM City has proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment the construction of a metro project which has a total investment of VND68 trillion ($2.95 billion).

India gas leak: At least 13 dead after Visakhapatnam accident
India gas leak: At least 13 dead after Visakhapatnam accident
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Many of those affected are complaining of a burning sensation in the eyes and difficulties breathing.

Kenya and Uganda hit by deadly flooding
Kenya and Uganda hit by deadly flooding
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Heavy rains across the region have also destroyed homes, crops and some infrastructure.

Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream
Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A woman and her three small children have been found dead in a stream in the northern province of Hoa Binh in a suspected suicide case.

Expensive medical devices gather dust in health care facilities
Expensive medical devices gather dust in health care facilities
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Many medical devices worth hundreds of billions of dong in health facilities have not been used for years, Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper has reported.

Southeastern region to see high tides
Southeastern region to see high tides
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

High tides could reach a peak this week in coastal areas in the southeastern region, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

The People's Committee of Hoi An announced on Tuesday it would issue a fine of VND67.5 million (US$2,870) to five people who disguised themselves as beggars in some areas of the city.

Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7
Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A flight carrying Vietnamese citizens from the US is scheduled for May 7, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

An array of activities are scheduled by Hanoi authorities to celebrate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2019).

Tornado tears through district in Nghe An, one injured
Tornado tears through district in Nghe An, one injured
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A tornado ripped through the district of Tuong Duong in central Nghe An Province on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a woman injured and destroying hundreds of houses.

Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2
Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Fifteen researchers from Vietnam’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Japan’s Nagasaki University have successfully produced antigens to develop quick test kits for SARS-CoV-2.

Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a birth rate adjustment programme towards 2030 which encourages people to get married before the age of 30 and women to give birth to the second child before they get 35 years old.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 