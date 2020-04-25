Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/04/2020 20:00:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams

 
 
25/04/2020    15:51 GMT+7

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do talks about the detailed plan for the 2020 high school graduation examination after the education programme was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do. — Photo laodong.vn

What is the purpose of this year's examination and is it called the national high school examination as previous years?

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan for the 2019-2020 school year had to be adjusted. The ministry has to streamline the second semester’s training programme and has been teaching students online. The high school examination will be held (nearly two months) later than every year before which will be in August.

This year, we will only organise the high school examination not the national high school examination like previous years because at that time the Law on Education and the Law on Higher Education came into effect for a month. (The two laws allow universities to enrol the students by themselves instead of using high school examination's results for university admission like before.)

The purpose of the exam this year is to recognise students who finish the high school's education programme by passing the examination, assess the quality of education in the high school level and make adjustment in the coming years if necessary.

Does the ministry consider reducing the number of tests this year due to the pandemic?

The high school graduation exam is expected to consist of three independent tests (maths, literature, foreign languages) and one natural science test and one social science test. (The number of tests is still the same for the national high school exam’s tests in previous years.)

The level of difficulty of the examination this year will be easier than in previous years due to the streamlined programme in the second semester. The examination this year is only the recognition of the student finishing the high school’s education programme instead of “two in one” purpose which is recognition of student finishing the high school’s education programme and using high school exams for university admission like before.

The natural science test is the combination of three subjects, physics, chemistry and biology. The social science test is the combination of  history, geography and citizen education. High school candidates must take three compulsory tests in maths, literature, foreign language and one optional test of natural or social science.

Maths, foreign languages, natural science and social science will be multiple-choice. Each candidate in the same room will be provided with a separate exam code. Computer software, provided by the ministry, will mark the score of the candidates. Only the test of literature will be taken in the form of essay.

 

This year, the high school graduation exams will be chaired by localities. What are the ministry’s plans to ensure the exam takes place in correct conditions?

The high school examination will use the ministry’s general questions for all localities to ensure consistency across the country.

The ministry has directed the People's Committee of each province and city to take responsibility for organising the examination to ensure safety, seriousness, fairness and compliance with regulations.

Each province and city will set up its own examination council to organise the tests. The council will be responsible for organising all stages of the examination such as printing the questions, supervision, scoring, announcing the results and recognising the students who graduated.

The inspection and supervision will be strengthened so that the examination will be organised safely, seriously and honestly.

In addition to the inspection teams of the ministry sent to each locality, it will include inspectors from Education and Training Department of each locality to closely supervise the whole procedure, especially the stages of printing, transporting, test security, watching and scoring the tests.

The ministry will order all localities to report the school profile of each student via the ministry's electronic data system. The report will be used to compare to the exam’s result to avoid cheating.— VNS

Highschool graduation exam will take place in August

Highschool graduation exam will take place in August

The graduation exam for highscool student will still take place in August despite recent interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts examine scenarios for Vietnam's economic growth during COVID-19 outbreak

Experts examine scenarios for Vietnam's economic growth during COVID-19 outbreak

The Government should tax all rice exports instead of issuing quotas to stabilise domestic rice prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

It's business as usual for about 1,500 postal workers in the capital despite the dangers of COVID-19 and recommendations to stay at home to ensure social distancing.

Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again
Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours, remaining at 270, but five people who had previously been given the all-clear were positive again.

ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Labourer newspaper unveiled a free food ATM machine on TX52 in Thanh Xuan commune of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City which offers assistance to underprivileged people who have been affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus.

How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

Streets across Vietnam are gradually becoming more crowded with some restaurants choosing to re-open on April 23 as it starts to ease itself out of social distancing measures and attempts to adapt to the “new normal” of the reality of daily life.

Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days
Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Heavy showers and hail have struck northern Vietnam and resulted in at least five fatalities and estimated economic losses of 63 billion VND (2.68 million USD).

Youth volunteers join community work
Youth volunteers join community work
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Youth volunteers in HCM City have been lending a hand to support vulnerable elders in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

Plenty of Hanoians headed to Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda around midday on April 23 – the first day after social distancing measures have been relaxed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case
People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The People’s Procuracy determined that former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son played the leading role in a case involving MobiFone’s purchase of a 95 percent stake in AVG, an appeal trial in Hanoi on April 24 heard. ​

Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

In the days of social distancing, people are leading slow lives and spending time thinking about themselves and about their fragile fate before nature, which is close and gentle but also mysterious and violent.

Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City
Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

It’s not uncommon to see random acts of kindness in HCM City. Over the past three weeks of social distancing, when many people have lost their jobs, food and necessities have been seen placed outside houses

Two Vietnamese universities named in THE Impact Rankings 2020
Two Vietnamese universities named in THE Impact Rankings 2020
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Ton Duc Thang University have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2020, a measure of global universities’ success in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
FEATUREicon  24/04/2020 

Graham Buckley first came to Vietnam as a volunteer in 2006 and soon fell in love with the country. 

Lack of classrooms make social distancing at schools difficult
Lack of classrooms make social distancing at schools difficult
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

Schools in some provinces that have allowed students to go back to class said it was difficult to keep a safe distance in class due to lack of seats for students.

Vietnamese teachers, students frustrated with online teaching
Vietnamese teachers, students frustrated with online teaching
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

Students play truant to avoid learning, teachers are confused about teaching aids, and apps for online learning have security risks.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 24
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

More Vietnamese from Covid-19-hit countries repatriated

Vietnam earns int’l plaudits for successes in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam earns int’l plaudits for successes in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly and causing devastating impacts in the world, Vietnam has emerged as an example in the fight against the disease and earned praise from the international community for its efforts.

Domestic violence reports spike amid social distancing
Domestic violence reports spike amid social distancing
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

As Vietnam uses social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, champions of women’s rights fear the policy may be putting women in greater danger of domestic violence.

The uneven road to school for students in rural Kien Giang
The uneven road to school for students in rural Kien Giang
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

Every day, Tran Thi Van from Can Gao Village in the southern province of Kien Giang’s An Minh District gets up early to prepare food and then take her son to school by boat.

Vietnamese rescuers save unconscious Filipino sailor off coast
Vietnamese rescuers save unconscious Filipino sailor off coast
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

A Filipino sailor who lost consciousness while working on a Panamanian vessel was rescued early on April 23 by staff from the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Region 3 based in Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Coronavirus: Five of the countries most at risk from famine in 2020
Coronavirus: Five of the countries most at risk from famine in 2020
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

As the World Food Programme warns of the worst crisis since WWII, which countries are most vulnerable?

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 