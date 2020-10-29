Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/10/2020 11:17:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Education system urged to speed up digital transformation

30/10/2020    06:40 GMT+7

Educational establishments should explore new ways of teaching, including online and through TV, radio and others, since the Government is seeking to speed up digital transformation in the sector,

 senior education officials told an event in HCM City on Wednesday.

Education system urged to speed up digital transformation
Participants visit an exhibition of education ​​solutions and technology products held as part of "Educational Technology Day" organised in HCM City on Wednesday by the Department of Education and Training and Microsoft. — VNS Photos Bo Xuan Hiep   

Nguyen Hong Tuan, director of the city’s Education Resources Information Centre, told the “Educational Technology Day” that digital transformation in education is of great importance.

“The Ministry of Education and Training has set top priority for a legal framework for digital education.

“Schools and educational establishments should take the lead in digital transformation to improve management and teaching quality and equip students with the digital skills needed to enter university or work in a professional environment.” 

The city plans to equip students in all grades with digital skills in the near future, he added. 

The information and technology sector has built a database of nearly 53,000 schools, 25 million students and 1.5 million educators.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Pham The Truong, general director of Microsoft Vietnam, said: “Technology will be the main driving force for education. 

 

“Across Southeast Asia, we have worked closely with governments to help digital transformation in the education sector by giving students and educators free access to Microsoft’s technology eco-system.

“The switch to remote learning enabled by Microsoft Teams and Office 365 in Vietnam is a major step forward for the education system, and is in line with the Government’s national project itrithuc which aims to build an open knowledge database that is accessible to all organisations and individuals.

Education system urged to speed up digital transformation
Pham The Truong, general director of Microsoft Vietnam, speaks to the media on the sidelines of the "Educational Technology Day" organised in HCM City on Wednesday by the Department of Education and Training and Microsoft.

“We have participated in the project, which was launched in 2018 by the Ministries of Science and Technology and Education and Training to provide access to a comprehensive knowledge system for all, especially youths, to develop cutting-edge technologies on the basis of big data, Internet of Things platforms and artificial intelligence.”

Prof. Dr. Bui Van Hong, chief of the HCM City University of Technology and Education’s Technology and Education Institute, said the university has for years conducted online classes and built a number of programmes and courses to improve students’ technological skills.

The event was organised by the city Department of Education and Training and Microsoft.  VNS  

Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam

Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam

Vietnam’s recent efforts to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the determination to pioneer the digital transformation in the educational sector have been praised by international organizations and Harvard University professors.

Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF

Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF

Rana Flowers, Chief Representative of UNICEF in Vietnam, said Vietnam is leading other countries in digital transformation in the education sector.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

 Vietnam cures 1,062 out of 1,173 COVID-19 patients

North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Transport to propose a feasible plan for the North-South high-speed railway, considering this the backbone of the national strategy on railway development by 2050.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Ministry raises warnings over winter-spring diseases

Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Reports of another deadly landslide in central Vietnam have emerged, killing three people and leaving eight missing.

Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Quang Ngai is preparing to evacuate over 12,000 residents to avoid flooding in the downstream of the Tra Khuc, Ve and Tra Cau rivers.

A fun vision of learning what you please
A fun vision of learning what you please
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Nguyen Quang Tung and Luu Phuong Thao are two young and aspiring educators hoping to change conventional learning and teaching.

Hundreds tested negative after coming into contact with suspected COVID-19 patient
Hundreds tested negative after coming into contact with suspected COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

More than 340 people who either had direct or indirect contact with a COVID-19 positive patient who was working in HCM City have all tested negative for the virus. 

Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam
Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

With Typhoon Molave making landfall in the central region on October 28, many homes have had their roofs blown off, an array of trees have toppled over, and large swathes of crops have been damaged.

Benefits of the personal identification number
Benefits of the personal identification number
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Colonel Nguyen Thi Thu Que, deputy director of the Legal Department of Administrative and Judicial Reform, the Ministry of Public Security, talks about the law on residence, which was recently discussed at the NA meeting this month.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway project still not open for commercial operation
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway project still not open for commercial operation
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

French consultants will give final assessments before the Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway is put into commercial operation, but they cannot come to Vietnam until November.

Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

At least seven people have died and 46 are missing after landslides hit two mountainous communes in Nam Tra My district, central Quang Nam province, on October 28.

Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Procurators on October 28 proposed prison sentences ranging from three to 19 years for 12 defendants involved in violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

Storm Molave makes landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Molave makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Oct. 28, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

From old tyres to kids’ fun
From old tyres to kids’ fun
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Discarded old tyres have been given a new lease of life at kids’ playgrounds in Hai Duong province.

Disabled girl becomes first university student from ethnic village
Disabled girl becomes first university student from ethnic village
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

A disabled girl from the Central Highland province of Kon Tum has made her dream of going to university become a reality.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 28
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 28
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

38 F1 contacts linked to Korean COVID-19 case quarantined

Storm Molave ravages central coastal provinces
Storm Molave ravages central coastal provinces
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Houses have been damaged, trees uprooted as storm Molave hit some central coastal provinces from Danang to Phu Yen at noon on Wednesday.

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Wednesday, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

Ministry of Health tightens the management of medical waste during floods
Ministry of Health tightens the management of medical waste during floods
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has told health facilities in flood-hit areas to prioritise clean water and ensure the areas are thoroughly disinfected to stop the spread of diseases.

Two dead as storm Molave approaches central Vietnam
Two dead as storm Molave approaches central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Storm Molave, the worst to hit Vietnam in the last two decades according to experts, was fast approaching the central coastline on Wednesday morning and has already claimed two lives.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 