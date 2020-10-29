Education system urged to speed up digital transformation

Educational establishments should explore new ways of teaching, including online and through TV, radio and others, since the Government is seeking to speed up digital transformation in the sector,

senior education officials told an event in HCM City on Wednesday.

Participants visit an exhibition of education ​​solutions and technology products held as part of "Educational Technology Day" organised in HCM City on Wednesday by the Department of Education and Training and Microsoft. — VNS Photos Bo Xuan Hiep

Nguyen Hong Tuan, director of the city’s Education Resources Information Centre, told the “Educational Technology Day” that digital transformation in education is of great importance.

“The Ministry of Education and Training has set top priority for a legal framework for digital education.

“Schools and educational establishments should take the lead in digital transformation to improve management and teaching quality and equip students with the digital skills needed to enter university or work in a professional environment.”

The city plans to equip students in all grades with digital skills in the near future, he added.

The information and technology sector has built a database of nearly 53,000 schools, 25 million students and 1.5 million educators.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Pham The Truong, general director of Microsoft Vietnam, said: “Technology will be the main driving force for education.

“Across Southeast Asia, we have worked closely with governments to help digital transformation in the education sector by giving students and educators free access to Microsoft’s technology eco-system.

“The switch to remote learning enabled by Microsoft Teams and Office 365 in Vietnam is a major step forward for the education system, and is in line with the Government’s national project itrithuc which aims to build an open knowledge database that is accessible to all organisations and individuals.

Pham The Truong, general director of Microsoft Vietnam, speaks to the media on the sidelines of the "Educational Technology Day" organised in HCM City on Wednesday by the Department of Education and Training and Microsoft.

“We have participated in the project, which was launched in 2018 by the Ministries of Science and Technology and Education and Training to provide access to a comprehensive knowledge system for all, especially youths, to develop cutting-edge technologies on the basis of big data, Internet of Things platforms and artificial intelligence.”

Prof. Dr. Bui Van Hong, chief of the HCM City University of Technology and Education’s Technology and Education Institute, said the university has for years conducted online classes and built a number of programmes and courses to improve students’ technological skills.

The event was organised by the city Department of Education and Training and Microsoft. VNS

