Efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese citizens in Russia home

The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia has been working with other Vietnamese agencies in the country and Russian airline Aeroflot to bring about 100 Vietnamese citizens stranded at the Moscow International Airport.

Stranded passengers at an airport in Moscow, Russia as airlines cancelled flights over COVID-19 concerns

Because of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, many countries and territories around the globe have imposed restrictions on entry and exit and stopped transit services while many airlines have cancelled their flights.

In accordance with guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Vietnamese representative offices abroad have been exerting efforts in supporting Vietnamese citizens stranded at international airports to return home.

The MOFA warned Vietnamese citizens against travelling and returning to Vietnam at the moment. They are asked to follow COVID-19 preventive measures, regularly update regulations of places they are staying at and of airlines to prepare required documents to take the trip.

Citizens could be stranded in foreign airports if they do not have necessary documents or there is a sudden change in policies of countries and territories and the carriers.

In case of emergency, they are recommended to contact the citizen protection hotlines at official websites of Vietnamese representative offices and of the Consular Department under the MOFA +84.981.84.84.84./.VNA