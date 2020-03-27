Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/03/2020 21:24:36 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese citizens in Russia home

 
 
27/03/2020    17:05 GMT+7

The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia has been working with other Vietnamese agencies in the country and Russian airline Aeroflot to bring about 100 Vietnamese citizens stranded at the Moscow International Airport.

Efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese citizens in Russia home hinh anh 1

Stranded passengers at an airport in Moscow, Russia as airlines cancelled flights over COVID-19 concerns

Because of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, many countries and territories around the globe have imposed restrictions on entry and exit and stopped transit services while many airlines have cancelled their flights.

In accordance with guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Vietnamese representative offices abroad have been exerting efforts in supporting Vietnamese citizens stranded at international airports to return home. 

The MOFA warned Vietnamese citizens against travelling and returning to Vietnam at the moment. They are asked to follow COVID-19 preventive measures, regularly update regulations of places they are staying at and of airlines to prepare required documents to take the trip.

 

Citizens could be stranded in foreign airports if they do not have necessary documents or there is a sudden change in policies of countries and territories and the carriers.

In case of emergency, they are recommended to contact the citizen protection hotlines at official websites of Vietnamese representative offices and of the Consular Department under the MOFA +84.981.84.84.84./.VNA

 
 

.
Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Noi Bai International Airport has put into operation a mobile disinfection chamber in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the community.

COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Hundreds of aircraft have crammed themselves into the parking area of a deserted Noi Bai Airport as the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 has seen tourism activities come to a halt and the majority of flights cancelled.

Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
VIDEOicon  4 giờ trước 

Thousands of people are fighting. Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.

How 'Social Distancing' actually works
How 'Social Distancing' actually works
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

To stop the spread of coronavirus, health officials have instructed the public to practice social distancing -- staying home, avoiding crowds and refraining from touching one another.

Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

A linen shirt and trousers seemed appropriate for a chilly spring day in Hanoi, Nguyen Linh Chi thought as she adjusted her collar.

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Many streets in Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Vietnam's Central Highlands provinces cope with drought
Vietnam's Central Highlands provinces cope with drought
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Authorities and farmers in the Central Highlands region are taking measures to cope with severe drought to reduce damages to crops. 

Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Many restaurants in Hanoi are still open, ignoring the local authorities’ ban for Covid-19 prevention.

Hanoi university uses robot for mask wearing reminders
Hanoi university uses robot for mask wearing reminders
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Hanoi University of Engineering and Technology has piloted the use of a robot to remind its staff to wear masks for Covid-19 prevention.

National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact
National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is set to chair a national teleconference between the Government and localities in the next few days to discuss measures to deal with impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Fears over rapid spread in Italy's south
Coronavirus: Fears over rapid spread in Italy's south
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

As the worst-hit northern region sees improvements, concerns are growing over poorer southern areas.

Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases, total reaches 153
Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases, total reaches 153
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 26 evening announced five new cases that tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number in the country to 153.

Coronavirus: Australia reverses 30 minute hair appointment rule
Coronavirus: Australia reverses 30 minute hair appointment rule
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Barbers and hairdressers have been allowed to remain open, despite coronavirus restrictions.

Coronavirus travel: China bars foreign visitors as imported cases rise
Coronavirus travel: China bars foreign visitors as imported cases rise
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

From Saturday, foreigners will not be allowed into China - even if they have visas.

PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The grim milestone came as Donald Trump predicted the US would get back to work "pretty quickly".

Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
VIDEOicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory medical declarations for all passengers on domestic flights and public transport. 

Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously
Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

It has been a week since Tran Diem My, a student of Hanoi Medical University, began volunteering.

VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Personnel working in quarantines, hospitals and centres for diseases prevention and control across the country have been working hard as thousands of Vietnamese return home from abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Medical face masks can be reused with microwave method: expert
Medical face masks can be reused with microwave method: expert
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Used cloth masks and disposable medical masks can be reused if they are sprayed with disinfectant and microwaved at 800W for a minute, the director of the Institute for Occupational Safety and Environmental Health has said.

