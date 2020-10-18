Eight more imported COVID-19 cases recorded

Vietnam confirmed eight new imported COVID-19 cases from 6am-6pm on October 18, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

They were put under quarantine in Quang Ninh, Tien Giang and Khanh Hoa provinces following their arrivals.

So far, the total number of COVID-19 cases has amounted to 1,134; 691 of them are locally-transmitted. Since July 25, there have been 551 new cases in 15 cities and provinces, including 389 in Da Nang, 96 in Quang Nam, 16 in Hai Duong, 11 in Hanoi, 8 in Ho Chi Minh City, 7 in Quang Tri, 6 in Bac Giang, 5 in Quang Ngai, 4 in Lang Son, 3 in Dak Lak, 2 in Dong Nai, 1 in Thai Binh, Ha Nam, Thanh Hoa and Khanh Hoa each.

Epidemic hotbeds have been controlled in localities. Up to 1,031 cases have been recovered.

Among patients under treatment at medical establishments, seven tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 once, four twice and 12 thrice. The country recorded no cases in critical conditions. The number of faltalities stands at 35.

As many as 13,515 nationwide who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, 162 of them are in hospitals, 12,166 in other establishments and 1,187 at homes.



VNA