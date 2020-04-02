Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/04/2020 15:42:15 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Eleven-year-old patient recovers from COVID-19, total at 64

 
 
02/04/2020    15:34 GMT+7

Vietnam’s 73rd COVID-19 patient, who returned to Vietnam from the UK on March 15, was given the all-clear on Thursday morning.

Việt Nam’s 73rd COVID-19 patient, who returned to Việt Nam from the UK on March 15, was given the all-clear on Thursday morning. — Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Health

The 11-year-old British male was hospitalised at the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Thanh Miện District of the northern province of Hải Dương on March 15. He was on the flight numbered VN0054 returning to the country from the UK, arriving in Hà Nội on March 9. Four days later, he had his sample taken by Hải Dương CDC and was quarantined. On March 18, his sample was taken again and showed a positive result.

During treatment, the patient had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once on March 24 and a second time on March 28. He currently is in a stable condition, with no cough or fever. He will continue to be isolated and monitored for the next 14 days.

As of today, Việt Nam had successfully treated 64 of its 222 confirmed cases. 

Deputy Head of the Treatment Subcommittee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Lương Ngọc Khuê said that there was good news in treating patients with COVID- 19. As of noon today, 64 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 54 have tested negative once and 43 have tested negative twice.

“Over the past days, the Centre for Management, Administration, Support for Diagnosis and Treatment of People with COVID-19 has invited leading professors to consult with frontline hospitals on patient treatment, especially those with serious illnesses. We also have daily updated about the situation of cases and provided timely guidance, advice and support to hospitals with difficulties in treating COVID-19 patients,” said Khuê.

As of 7.45am today the world has reported 935,193 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 and a death toll of 47,192, according to the Ministry of Health.

A quarantine site at a hospital in central Việt Nam. A British COVID-19 patient tested negative for the first time at Quảng Nam Province's Núi Thành central general hospital.

British COVID-19 patient No 57, who was receiving treatment at the general hospital in Núi Thành District, tested negative with SARS-CoV-2 for the first time since March 16.

Deputy director of the provincial health department, Mai Văn Mười, confirmed the test result on Wednesday, saying the male patient, 66, had a sample taken on March 28 after 12 days of treatment at the hospital.

He said the patient is in good health, with no cough or fever and breathing trouble. X-Ray results revealed an improvement in his lungs since the first day of treatment at the hospital.

The patient would leave the hospital if he receives a second negative test and was without fever on three consecutive days, he added.

According to a report released on Wednesday, the province took 907 medical samples, of which 651 were from foreigners, and 754 samples tested negative for COVID-19. More than 1,100 people out of 1,455 had finished 14-day quarantine.

All people coming to Quảng Nam from COVID-19-affected localities will be taken to mass quarantine sites, and they have to pay 50 per cent of meal costs and 100 per cent of the test fee, the province said in a meeting on Wednesday. — VNS

Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

 
 

