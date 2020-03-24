Entertainment areas, restaurants in HCM City close in wake of COVID-19

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have ordered the closure of all entertainment areas and restaurants with more than 30 seats from 6pm on March 24 to the end of March 31. ​

Bui Vien pedestrian street in Ho Chi Minh City

In a notice sent to districts and relevant departments on March 24, the municipal People’s Committee also asked beer clubs, barber shops and gyms to suspend operations during the period.

The decision is part of the measures taken by the southern metropolis to cope with the COVID-19 epidemic.

Earlier, the committee asked cinemas, bars, dance halls and theatres to close from 6pm on March 15 until the end of the month.

Given the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Hanoi and HCM City over the past days, the HCM City Department of Health has advised people against going out and gathering but seriously following precautionary measures set by the city.

The city has also suggested the elderly and sick people have their health monitored./.VNA