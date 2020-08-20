Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/08/2020 10:17:38 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Entries invited for competition on gender-based violence against women, girls

21/08/2020    10:01 GMT+7

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam is inviting entries for a competition themed “Speak Up – Take Action” to raise public awareness of gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls in Vietnam.

Entries invited for competition on gender-based violence against women, girls hinh anh 1

A competition themed “Speak Up – Take Action” is launched on August 20 to raise public awareness of gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls in Vietnam. (Photo: phunuvietnam.vn)

In a Facebook post on August 20, the UNFPA Vietnam said the contest, which runs until September 13, seeks creative communications products that clearly reflect its theme and messages through various aspects, such as ways to identify GBV against women and girls and the consequences or impacts of the GBV on individuals and entire society.

The entries may also suggest solutions and approaches to address or respond to GBV against women and girls, as well as share and spread stories and lessons-learnt from the survivors, to encourage “breaking through the silence”, speaking out to end GBV, seeking help, support, and safety plan through social services by GBV victims.

They may promote positive behaviours, methods as alternatives to violence or violent act and to bring a safe and happy life for women, children, and for the perpetrators themselves.

 

Eligible entries for the contest include Emoji/Emoticon that could be shared through social networks and digital space, photographs or pictures or short comics (max 15 frame per entry), video clips that could be posted on Facebook or other mobile applications, with the theme and messages of GBV prevention and response.

The total prize of the contest is up to 60 million VND (2,590 USD). Announcement and award ceremony are scheduled to take place at 10am on September 23.

The contest is organised by the Centre for Research and Applied Science on Gender - Family - Women and Adolescents (CSAGA), in collaboration with the UNFPA and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Anh Duong house in Quang Ninh. VNA

 
 

. Latest news

