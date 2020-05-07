Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/05/2020 09:36:08 (GMT +7)
Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic

 
 
07/05/2020    09:30 GMT+7

In response to the call of the Vietnamese Prime Minister and the Vietnam Fatherland Central Committee on Covid-19 prevention, Essential Flavours has donated hundreds of rice sacks to support vulnerable people in Vietnam.

Give a share to show you care - By giving a little, you will help out a lot

Supporting the Vietnamese Government in the prevention and fight against COVID-19, individuals, organizations and companies have implemented proactive and significant donation events. Essential Flavours has also donated hundreds of rice sacks to vulnerable and families who have been affected by Covid 19 pandemic.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Essential Flavours has suffered from a decrease in business activity like many other companies. However, the company has endeavoured to support the community by following regulations of the Ho Chi Minh City authorities and assisting the Government and people with provisions.

Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the country’s economy and people’s life. However, it is the vulnerable members of community that need our support the most. Through the donation day, Essential Flavours wishes to accompany the Vietnamese Government in its efforts to control and prevent COVID-19 while helping relieve the worries of vulnerable families through the provision of rice,” said a representative of Essential Flavours.

Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic

Essential Flavours – The Australian flavour with local expertise

Essential Flavours was established in 1989 in Melbourne, Australia. Essential Flavours has been manufacturing and distributing flavours since then.  In 2013 Essential Flavours set up a team and factory in Vietnam where it provides tailored flavour solutions to food, beverage and pharmaceutical companies across the country and South East Asia.

Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic
 

Essential Flavours’ technical and sales teams work collaboratively, allowing them to quickly and effectively respond to customers’ unique requirements. Essential Flavours uses it’s extensive knowledge and global resources to research and inspire product development.

Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic

Essential Flavours has its own Vietnamese flavour experts in-house and they understand what customers need for their products to taste great.

Essential’s flavours can be provided in liquid or powder and in synthetic or natural forms. They cover a wide variety of profiles from tea and coffee flavours, to vanilla and chocolates, spices and all types of fruits.

Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic

Essential Flavours holds SQF accreditation and assures customers of both quality and consistency in its products. Essential’s order processing team is ready to schedule your next order to be manufactured by our state-of -the-art production equipment.

Essential looks forward to helping you with your next food or beverage product launch – offering you quality flavours with local expertise.

PV

 
 

