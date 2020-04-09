Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty

Driver Maurice Robinson, accused in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter on April 8.

Maurice Robinson, the 25-year-old driver of the lorry. (Source: New York Post)

Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughters at Central London Criminal Court.

On November 25, 2019, Robinson pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property. However, he did not enter a plea to 41 other charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter.

Another driver from North Ireland, Eamonn Harrison, 23, drove the container, which carried the victims, to the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium, where it was put on a ferry to England and picked up at the other end by Maurice Robinson on early morning of October 23./.VNA

