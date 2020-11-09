Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/11/2020 07:34:11 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Ethnic minority women succeed with start-ups

11/11/2020    07:29 GMT+7

Gender biases and stereotypes often challenge ethnic minority women in remote areas. Many of them, however, have proved that women can do anything when they are empowered.

Nung minority woman Nguyen Thi Thai had been living in poverty for nearly 20 years. She was always dependent on her husband, like many other women in her community. But she also dreamed of changing her life.

Her wish came true with the help of Oxfam Vietnam, a charitable organisation focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, in 2016. They granted her a loan and provided her with technical assistance in animal husbandry. The help, coupled with her determination to escape from poverty, not only improved her livelihood but also enabled her to put aside over 8,500 USD for house repairs.

 

Nung minority woman Leng Thi Lap was also challenged by poverty and gender inequality. In the hope of getting out of her situation, she borrowed 2,000 USD from the bank a few years ago to start breeding chickens. She was met with opposition at the time, from her husband and his relatives. But after seeing that her breeding model earns a profit, they are now fully behind her.

As ethnic minority women prove they can do business quite well, their position in their community has been reinforced.

Ethnic minority women, especially those in remote areas, are still challenged by gender inequality. However, with several projects in place on empowering women, they are expected to thrive and affirm their role within their community./.VNA

 
 

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 10 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Latest landslide in Quang Nam kills one

Over 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people have pre-diabetes
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Around 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people or 8.6 percent of the country’s population have pre-diabetes, announced Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Diabetes and Endocrinology Tran Huu Dang.

Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh has urged the Transport Ministry to direct contractors to finish the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports and put them into operation before the year-end - the peak travel season.

Tan Son Nhat Airport to perform traffic separation from November 14
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport will begin to perform traffic separation in front of arrival and departure terminals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from November 14 according to a proposal of the airport.

Weekly COVID-19 update
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed 33 new imported cases of COVID-19 last week, raising its patient tally to 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

New axis road to boost development in southwestern region
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The planned new 55km-long route, or 827E axis road, connecting HCM City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces is expected to promote goods transport and tourism development in the southwestern region.

Vietnam fighting illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Removing the European Commission’s illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing “yellow card” is no easy task and cannot be done overnight, 

Woman dedicates her life to stray dogs
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

More than 100 stray dogs have been given a home by a woman in Binh Duong Province.

Freelance carpenters wait for opportunities in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Many carpenters are gathering on Hanoi's Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to wait for the busy time ahead of the Tet Holiday.

Hanoi’s bus service needs revamp
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

The support of Hanoi's government for public transport in general and buses in particular is the remarkable advantage of buses compared to other forms of public transport.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 9 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

ADB approves $2.5 million grant to support Vietnam's disaster response

Education Ministry gives back $16 million initially budgeted for textbook compilation
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has given back $16 million that was initially allocated to it to compile textbooks.

Quang Binh man goes above and beyond in flood relief efforts
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Le Van Thang, 60, residing in Dong Hoi City, Quang Binh Province, hired a boat to deliver relief goods to families trapped in flooded areas in recent days.

Tropical depression grows into storm Etau
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

A tropical depression has strengthened into a tropical storm named Etau, the 12th in the East Sea this year, and is moving west towards the central coast of Vietnam.

New tasks outlined for COVID-19 control in new stage
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Expanding COVID-19 testing is one of four key measures that played a decisive role in treating the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, said a top health official.

Measures needed to prevent bovine 'lumpy skin disease' from spreading: Ministry
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien has recently called on several localities to take prompt action to prevent and control the spread of viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle.

When will Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway operate commercially?
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

It is expected that the urban railway project of Cat Linh-Ha Dong will begin operating on a trial basis in December.

Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuts
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  09/11/2020 

The Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuted at a virtual ceremony organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General for Hong Kong and Macau on November 8.

COVID-19: Citizens from Germany, Romania brought home
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and Romania have been brought home on a flight operated by Vietnam Airlines.

Highways open to traffic, Mekong Delta expects no more traffic jams
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

More national highways were open to traffic in an effort to reduce traffic congestions in the Mekong Delta.

