Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:32:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ethnic village turns into civilised community

 
 
22/03/2020    22:51 GMT+7

An ethnic-minority village in Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.

Ethnic village turns into civilised community hinh anh 1

Villagers in Dam Rong district’s Ro Men commune can now access clean water. Life in the Mong ethnic minority village in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has changed a lot thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago. (Photo: tintaynguyen.com)

The village, home to 789 people of the Mong ethnic group, is in Dam Rong district’s Ro Men commune.

While drunkenness, smoking and social evils are rife in the countryside, the village has set a bright example of civilised society by stopping the sale of alcohol and tobacco. This has helped eliminate scenes of drunken men and gambling.

Sung A Sang, 40, head of the village, said every Mong person who wanted to settle there had to strictly follow the State’s laws and commit to not drinking or smoking, while avoiding social evils.

This has achieved security and order, and no one leaves their houses after 9pm anymore.

When a stranger comes to visit, they must inform the head of the village even if they are only staying for one night so the police can carry out the necessary procedures for them. If they don't, the family they are visiting must take responsibility in case any regulations are broken.

“During the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, local residents participate in games such as nem con (throwing a ball through a ring for good luck) and badminton. There’s a lot of fun. However, people never drink wine or smoke cigarettes. They only consume soft drinks,” Sang told Nong Thon Ngay Nay (Countryside Today) newspaper.

Giang Seo Pao, 55, a local resident, agreed.

“Everyone in the village gave up drinking and smoking because we are aware of its harmful effects,” he said.

Everybody knew that tobacco was harmful because it affected both smokers and their families in the long run, Pao said.

“It is easy for men to get drunk, but that can lead to domestic violence. That's why people decided to give up all these bad habits."

Pao said he was from the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang where there are only terraced fields and it was difficult for local residents to develop a well-rounded economy. Like many other people, they volunteered to go to areas like Lam Dong, Dak Lak and Dak Nong provinces to settle down with the hopes of a better future.

To start with back in 2004, they faced a lot of difficulties.

 

“We had to borrow rice seeds from residents in Da Tong, another commune in Dam Rong district, and dig dong (arrowroot) bulbs in the forest. We couldn't make ends meet,” he recalled.

With hard work, a passion for learning and support from the Party and Government, the living standards have gradually improved.

The district authorities have poured resources into building infrastructure and implemented social security polices for poor people to help them escape poverty.

They have also promoted restructuring crops and livestock, taking advantage of the region’s potential to boost sustainable socio-economic development.

Local authorities have strived to achieve the target of between 1,000-1,500 new jobs created each year, and the percentage of people who have access to clean water at 93 percent.

As Pao said: “My family now has 1 hectare for coffee cultivation. I will plant durian and avocado trees on that land to boost my income.”

What’s more important is that villagers have access to clean water thanks to a facility which was put into operation in 2015.

In the past, they had to travel dozens of kilometres to take water from local streams.

The improvements have led to a change in awareness among the community.

Knowing that the Government had invested in building infrastructure for the commune, some people donated land for the construction of a 1,500 sq.m community house, Sang said.

Local residents have also contributed land for concrete roads built with Government funding. As a result, they don’t have to walk on dirt paths when it rains.

Their efforts have been paid off as Ro Men commune has been recognised as meeting the nation's new rural standards thanks to the contributions of the Mong community./. VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration
Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport recently sent an urgent document to provincial departments in this field, guiding the prompt implementation of the compulsory medical declaration in the domestic flights and public means of transport.

March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on Sunday night announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the 12 announced earlier the same day.

Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The management board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has announced that the visits to the site in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square and the nearby monument dedicated to martyrs will be suspended starting from March 23.

Lotus dreams
Lotus dreams
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Lotus is the iconic flower of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Food, drinks and various products made from lotus are popular among local residents.

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
VIDEOicon  22/03/2020 

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious

Vietnam develops skilled human resources
Vietnam develops skilled human resources
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Human resources are vital for any country and a measure of social progress, equality, and sustainable growth.

Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic
Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Border guards in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and near border crossings to receive people in quarantine in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country..

Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages
Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Farmers in Dong Nai Province are worried about their crops being destroyed by reoccurring elephant rampages.

Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve
Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Hundreds of retired doctors and nurses in Hanoi have decided to return to work amid the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 18 welcomed a flight carrying a total of 43 Vietnamese nationals from Indonesia.

Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22
Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 21 said that the Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend entry of all foreigners from March 22 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 in the eyes of locals, expats
COVID-19 in the eyes of locals, expats
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Locals and expats talk about the measures and how they feel living in Vietnam during the covid-19 pandemic.

Two new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, totaling 94
Two new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, totaling 94
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 21 evening announced two more cases who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam so far to 94.

Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

The quarantine imposed on Truc Bach Street in Hanoi has been removed after 14 days.

Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine time
Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine time
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.

HCM City busts large-scale drug trafficking ring, arrests 8
HCM City busts large-scale drug trafficking ring, arrests 8
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City police, in collaboration with relevant agencies, have broken up a large-scale drug trafficking ring, arresting 8 people and seizing big amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.

14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21
14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

All of the passengers entering Vietnam will have to undergo a 14-day concentrated quarantine period as from 0:00 on March 21, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19
Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Authorities in Hanoi have proposed buying an additional 200,000 COVID-19 test kits to conduct large-scale testing.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 