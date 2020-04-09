Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/04/2020 01:27:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ex-officials of PVOil put into temporary detention

 
 
10/04/2020    00:10 GMT+7

The Ministry of Public Security has officially launched an investigation into the alleged abuse of position and power to appropriate assets at the State-run PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil) and OceanBank, along with two former PVOil officials.

Ex-officials of PVOil put into temporary detention
Vu Trong Hai, born in 1968, former chief accountant of PVOil, and Nguyen Xuan Son, born in 1959, former General Director of PVOil. — VNA/VNS Photo

This is part of the second phase of the probe into a case involving Ha Van Tham (born in 1972, former Chairman of the Ocean Joint Stock Commercial Bank – OceanBank) and his accomplices, who were found guilty of giving extra interest which was not stated in contracts to businesses depositing money at the bank, the ministry said on April 8.

The two PVOil officials taken into custody are Nguyen Xuan Son (born in 1959, former General Director of PVOil) and Vu Trong Hai (born in 1968, former chief accountant of the firm).

 

The investigation is underway, and police are also working to recover the lost assets for the State. — VNS

Former OceanBank chairman gets extra 15 years behind bars

Former OceanBank chairman gets extra 15 years behind bars

Former chairman of Ocean Commercial Bank (OceanBank) Ha Van Tham was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison on charges of breaking lending violations, resulting in a loss of US$3.9 million at the Hanoi-based bank.

Trial to begin on case of abusing power at PVEP on May 6

Trial to begin on case of abusing power at PVEP on May 6

The Hanoi People’s Court will open a trial of the case of abusing position and power to appropriate assets at the PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) on May 6.  

 
 

Other News

.
VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation
VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnamese universities have devised flexible plans to ensure final-year students can graduate despite the extended school closure due to COVID-19.

Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The changing seasons' weather brings a high risk of disease outbreaks to the winter-spring rice crop in the northern provinces, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 9
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi's suburban village sterilised after COVID-19 cases reported

Social distancing may be extended if more Covid-19 cases found
Social distancing may be extended if more Covid-19 cases found
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on April 8 that social distancing would be reviewed after April 15 and it may be continued if new cases found.

Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty
Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Driver Maurice Robinson, accused in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter on April 8.

International students overcome Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam
International students overcome Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Many international students have decided to stay in Vietnam during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Woman who revealed Clinton-Lewinsky scandal dies
Woman who revealed Clinton-Lewinsky scandal dies
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Linda Tripp, who disclosed Bill Clinton's White House affair with Monica Lewinsky dies, aged 70.

Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is negatively affecting street vendors, who are facing major challenges in their fight despite being most vulnerable to virus infection.

Locals help spread information on COVID-19 in their own ways
Locals help spread information on COVID-19 in their own ways
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Ngo Khac Vu, a teacher in central Quang Ngai Province, has a special way of spreading updated information on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to those with limited internet access.

Robot helps keep medical workers safe from coronavirus
Robot helps keep medical workers safe from coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread nationwide, it’s safer if human-to-human contact is minimised.

Home workouts become more popular during epidemic
Home workouts become more popular during epidemic
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Crowded places pose a danger at the moment as they can be a source of infection for COVID-19 at a time when the epidemic is developing complicatedly.

Young student innovates to beat COVID-19
Young student innovates to beat COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

With a passion for technology, a secondary school student from the northern province of Quang Ninh has designed an automatic hand sanitiser to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnamese doctors successfully cure Wiskott-Aldrich child patient for the first time
Vietnamese doctors successfully cure Wiskott-Aldrich child patient for the first time
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Central Paediatrics Hospital has announced that for the first time, its doctors successfully used a bone marrow transplant to cure a two-year-old boy who suffers from Wiskott-Aldrick syndrome (WAS).

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 8
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

First Vietnamese national contracts COVID-19 in Cambodia

All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19
All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

All passengers arriving at HCM City’s domestic airport and train and bus stations and by private vehicles will need to get a quick test for COVID-19 from April 9, according to southern city authorities.

Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad to be brought home
Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad to be brought home
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to draw up plans to bring home Vietnamese nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with priority given to the elderly, the sick and people under 18.

Coronavirus: US records highest death toll in single day
Coronavirus: US records highest death toll in single day
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

More than 1,800 deaths were recorded on Tuesday including that of influential folk singer John Prine.

Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive
Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

The bridge would normally have been busy but lockdown measures meant there was little traffic.

Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam
Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

Vietnam Airlines operated two special flights carrying EU citizens and Vietnam’s medical support for five European nations to Germany on April 6 and 8.

Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion (US$28.2 million) to help poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 