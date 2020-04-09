Ex-officials of PVOil put into temporary detention

The Ministry of Public Security has officially launched an investigation into the alleged abuse of position and power to appropriate assets at the State-run PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil) and OceanBank, along with two former PVOil officials.

Vu Trong Hai, born in 1968, former chief accountant of PVOil, and Nguyen Xuan Son, born in 1959, former General Director of PVOil. — VNA/VNS Photo

This is part of the second phase of the probe into a case involving Ha Van Tham (born in 1972, former Chairman of the Ocean Joint Stock Commercial Bank – OceanBank) and his accomplices, who were found guilty of giving extra interest which was not stated in contracts to businesses depositing money at the bank, the ministry said on April 8.

The two PVOil officials taken into custody are Nguyen Xuan Son (born in 1959, former General Director of PVOil) and Vu Trong Hai (born in 1968, former chief accountant of the firm).

The investigation is underway, and police are also working to recover the lost assets for the State. — VNS

Former OceanBank chairman gets extra 15 years behind bars Former chairman of Ocean Commercial Bank (OceanBank) Ha Van Tham was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison on charges of breaking lending violations, resulting in a loss of US$3.9 million at the Hanoi-based bank.