05/06/2020 11:40:29 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany

 
 
05/06/2020    11:13 GMT+7

A total of 93 outstanding students from universities and colleges in Hanoi and neighbouring provinces on Tuesday received scholarships.

Students and organisers pose for a photo in the yard of Temple of Literature in Hanoi. — VNS Photos Thu Trang

The scholarships were granted by the World University Service (WUS) Germany, in co-ordination with the Hessian Ministry of Science and the Arts.

The 93 students were among 250 excellent students across the country to receive the scholarships.

A similar ceremony will be organised by the end of the month to grant the scholarships to the remaining students, who are in central and southern areas.

Each student received VND5.4 million (US$230).

Bui Cong Tho, chief representative of Hessen Office in Vietnam gives a speech at the scholarship granting ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was organised at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) – a famous site in Hanoi, Bui Cong Tho, chief representative of Hessen Office in Vietnam expressed his gratitude to the German organisations for contributing valuable support to Vietnamese students.

The scholarships were highly meaningful in humanity, education and scientific research and training encouragement, he said.

“The scholarships help reduce students’ difficulties and help them to gain higher achievement. It is also a friendship bridge for Vietnam and Germany,” he said.

 

German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner said meetings in Vietnam always left him with a great impression and memories.

“Today, I’m delighted to award scholarships to outstanding Vietnamese students. This is Hessen’s recognition for their excellent study results,” he said.

Tran Thi Phuong Anh, a fourth year student of the University of Languages and International Studies under the Vietnam National University, said: “The meaningful awards are motivation for us to conquer knowledge.”

“We will constantly strive and study to meet expectations of teachers and families and deserve the recognition of Hessen State,” she said.

The scholarships have been granted to Vietnamese students since 1991. They are granted to 150-250 outstanding students per year.

They are granted to the ones with excellent studying results, and priority is given to the poor, those from remote areas, ethnic minorities and female students.  VNS

