Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/05/2020 14:35:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Expats on love, marriage and children

 
 
14/05/2020    14:28 GMT+7

Marriage and children have been hot topics in Vietnam of late, thanks to the Government’s announcement that it wants people to marry before 30 and have two kids before 35, with tax breaks and other policies on offer to encourage procreation.

Vietnamese government encourages people to get married before 30 and have two children before 35. 

Love and marriage go together like a horse and carriage, or so sang the thrice-divorced Frank Sinatra, so perhaps he knew a bit more about melodies than matrimony.

Marriage and children have been hot topics in Việt Nam of late, thanks to the Government’s announcement that it wants people to marry before 30 and have two kids before 35, with tax breaks and other policies on offer to encourage procreation.

Understandably, the announcement has sparked heated debate, so we spoke to some expats to get their take.

Elle Tarr, British expat, unmarried

Did you think you’d be married by the time you were 30?

To be honest, when I was in my young 20s I did think I would because of societal expectations but as I got older I just wasn’t ready and then it became less important to me.

How would your life be different if you had married at 30?

I think probably quite a lot different because I don’t know if I would have moved abroad, I was still in the UK when I was 30 so that might have stopped me from pursuing my travel dreams and becoming a teacher.

Do you think such a policy would be effective in the UK?

I think that there is societal pressure there to do those things and that 30 and 35 aren’t ridiculous ages to put forth but I don’t think it would affect people too much. I think a lot of people who want to get married and have kids would try to do it by those ages anyway.

Is there pressure to get married in the UK?

I think it’s less important than it used to be but it is still quite expected with how our population is quite an old, ageing population and our birthrate is actually on the decline I feel like people maybe do need to have more kids but I’m not sure that everyone is pressured to do so as they used to be.

Billy Gray, British expat, unmarried

Do you think you’ll be married by the time you’re 30?

I don't plan or expect to be married by 30, although I wouldn't rule it out completely - who knows who you might meet!

How effective will tax breaks and the like be to encourage procreation?

Assuming I was planning on having kids within the next few years, having policies like tax breaks and better access to social housing would come into the equation, but it wouldn't be the 'make or break' factor.

 

Would these policies work in the UK?

Many people in the UK are putting off having kids until a later age, so tax breaks and other tangible incentives would likely push a small fraction of couples to have children earlier. The effect would be limited, but it would be there all the same.

Is there pressure to get married in the UK?

I think that depends on who you're talking to. Marriage is seen by many as a staple of growing up and settling down, while many others see it as an outdated institution and instead opt to cohabit. My neighbours in the UK have lived together for decades and have three children together, but they were never married.

A nurse cares of a mother and her newborn babyin Đà NẵngObstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital.

Dustin Lloyd, American expat, married

Did you plan to get married before you turned 30?

Hằng was 29 years old (30 by Vietnamese counting standards) when we got married. I was 27, just a month short of 28. I had proposed in December 2017, then we had our ăn hỏi (engagement ceremony) in April 2018, and our wedding in February 2019 - so it had been planned for a while. I hadn't always assumed I would be married before 30 but had always planned on marrying at some point. Hằng obviously had some familial pressure about marriage and kids the older she was getting, but I don’t feel like that actually influenced our time frame for getting married.

Are you planning to have kids before you’re 35?

We want to have at least two kids by the time I am 35. Hằng is actually 16 weeks pregnant now with our first child (a boy!). I've always wanted kids, coming from a pretty large family myself.

Do you think a similar policy would be effective in your home country?

In the USA I don't think these policies would be well-received or effective in encouraging couples to have kids - and would probably inspire some backlash as most government legislation regarding family planning already does. It might be seen as big government meddling with private family life, or something that would be taken advantage of.

How important are marriage and procreation back home?

It seems like marriage is increasingly seen as a traditional and non-essential institution in the US, though I think lots of American culture and everyday life still centres more around individual family units rather than a bigger collective community, and for that reason, I think Americans still put more value and importance on having kids than some European countries for example. — VNS

Peter Cowan

“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats

“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats

The messages have caught public attention and been widely shared over the last few days.

Expat brings people together while keeping a distance

Expat brings people together while keeping a distance

As social distancing continues to take its toll on residents obliging by the rules, one expat English teacher has decided to use the time to good effect.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 14
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam goes four weeks without new COVID-19 community infections

Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer
Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Water plants in Hanoi were asked to implement measures to ensure supply for the city during summer when demand for water usually increases, said Deputy Director of the city’s Construction Department Hoang Cao Thang.

VN universities to change enrollment plans
VN universities to change enrollment plans
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) is collecting opinions from universities on its draft regulation for higher education enrollment in 2020. Schools will draw up their enrollment plans based on the regulation.

Economic incentives not enough for early marriage
Economic incentives not enough for early marriage
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

When pop star Bich Phuong released her 2017 hit Bao Giờ Lấy Chồng?, or 'When Will You Get Married?', she sang for millions of single Vietnamese women in their 20s and 30s, parodying relatives' intrusive questions during Lunar New Year. 

Vietnam ranks second for COVID-19 response in global survey
Vietnam ranks second for COVID-19 response in global survey
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

With an index score of 77, Vietnam is ranked second globally by its citizens for its COVID-19 response, and first among Southeast Asian countries, 

Health experts call for more investment in nurses and midwives
Health experts call for more investment in nurses and midwives
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Health experts called for further investment in education, jobs and leadership for nurses and midwives at a ceremony to celebrate International Nurses Day (May 12) in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Prank police calls backfire on man
Prank police calls backfire on man
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Bac Giang Police are completing documents to fine a man for reporting false information when calling 113 – Vietnam’s police hotline.

WHO official feels safe in Vietnam, praising fast and effective COVID-19 response
WHO official feels safe in Vietnam, praising fast and effective COVID-19 response
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Vietnam Kidong Park said he felt safe during his stay in Vietnam, commending the country’s fast and effective response against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people
Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Tran Phuoc Hung, 39, from Da Nang City is a farmer and founder of a blood donation club with more than 1,400 members who have helped save thousands of critical patients in the city and the nearby province of Quang Nam.

Devoted doctor in the fight against COVID-19
Devoted doctor in the fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Tran Thi Phuong Anh, 45, a doctor of Hai Ba Trung District’s Medical Centre, Hanoi, has been a bit busier than usual since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city earlier this year.

HCM City policy would encourage couples to have more than one child
HCM City policy would encourage couples to have more than one child
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The HCM City Division of Population and Family Planning has proposed several policies that would help reduce child-raising costs for married couples and encourage them to have more than one child. 

Vietnamese people forego Government support, offer it to those in need
Vietnamese people forego Government support, offer it to those in need
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

More than 2,000 beneficiaries of the Government’s social welfare bailout package in Tho Xuan District in the central province of Thanh Hoa refused the support, claiming that the benefits should go to those in more desperate need.

30 pct. of disabled made unemployed by COVID-19: UNDP report
30 pct. of disabled made unemployed by COVID-19: UNDP report
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A UNDP report has found that some 30 percent of respondents in Vietnam who have disabilities were made unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic while another 49 percent saw their working hours cut.

Coronavirus: Japanese sumo wrestler dies at 28
Coronavirus: Japanese sumo wrestler dies at 28
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Shobushi, aged 28, was the first sumo wrestler diagnosed with Covid-19 and died of organ failure.

Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of the southeastern province of Dong Nai has petitioned Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to approve the widening of the HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway to 10-12 lanes from four lanes.

Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily rise in deaths
Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily rise in deaths
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The country, which is at the centre of the Latin American outbreak, registers 881 deaths in a day.

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home
Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A flight took off at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow on May 12, bringing home over 300 overseas Vietnamese in Russia. It is expected to land in Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province on May 13 morning.

'Funky balls' could be added to banned drug list
'Funky balls' could be added to banned drug list
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

The Government has asked the Ministry of Public Security to study and add recreational nitrous oxide balloons – also known as funky balls – to the list of drugs and precursor substances for strict management and supervision.

Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams
Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has set very strict requirements for universities to organize entrance exams of their own.

Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader
Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

The Hanoi High-level Court on Tuesday upheld the jail sentence for a former Da Nang City’s leader Tran Van Minh and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu for illicit deals involving State land and property, rejecting their appeal.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 