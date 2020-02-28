Extreme heatwave in North Vietnam to recede by mid-June

The North and Central regions are expected to endure the current heatwave for several more days to come, with the extreme heat in the North being likely to recede from June 13, according to the national weather service.

Yesterday, the fierce heat occurred on a large scale in both regions with the highest temperatures ranging from 35-39C, even over 40C in some places. Today, the Northern and Central regions continue to suffer from the intense heat with the highest common temperatures ranging from 36-39C.



The lowest relative humidity on Tuesday is expected to drop to 45-55%, while the period with temperatures above 35C lasting from 10-18 hours.



Hanoi’s highest temperature today will rise to 37-39C. The capital city is forecast to have occasional showers and thunderstorms tonight, combined with a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong winds.



The national weather service has also warned of a high risk of fire and explosion in residential areas due to increasing demand for electricity, as well as bush fires in the Central provinces due to the impact of hot weather combined with low humidity and strong southwest winds.



It also warns of dehydration, exhaustion and heat stroke due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures, while the high ultraviolet index in the capital city and the central city of Da Nang today might cause high risk of harm to the human body when exposed to direct sunlight.



Meanwhile, the Northern midlands and mountains have been warned of heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds from this evening. Nhan Dan