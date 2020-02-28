Extreme heatwave in North Vietnam to recede by mid-June

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/06/2020 17:06:04 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
The North and Central regions are expected to endure the current heatwave for several more days to come, with the extreme heat in the North being likely to recede from June 13, according to the national weather service.

The North and Central regions are expected to endure the current heatwave for several more days to come, with the extreme heat in the North being likely to recede from June 13, according to the national weather service.

Yesterday, the fierce heat occurred on a large scale in both regions with the highest temperatures ranging from 35-39C, even over 40C in some places. Today, the Northern and Central regions continue to suffer from the intense heat with the highest common temperatures ranging from 36-39C.

The lowest relative humidity on Tuesday is expected to drop to 45-55%, while the period with temperatures above 35C lasting from 10-18 hours.

Hanoi’s highest temperature today will rise to 37-39C. The capital city is forecast to have occasional showers and thunderstorms tonight, combined with a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong winds.

The national weather service has also warned of a high risk of fire and explosion in residential areas due to increasing demand for electricity, as well as bush fires in the Central provinces due to the impact of hot weather combined with low humidity and strong southwest winds.

It also warns of dehydration, exhaustion and heat stroke due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures, while the high ultraviolet index in the capital city and the central city of Da Nang today might cause high risk of harm to the human body when exposed to direct sunlight.

Meanwhile, the Northern midlands and mountains have been warned of heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds from this evening. Nhan Dan

 
 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 9
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 54 straight days

Robotic arm the first step on this 11th grader's scientific journey
Robotic arm the first step on this 11th grader's scientific journey
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Eleventh-grade student Tran Huu Phuc is a typical teenager in many ways. Except he's invented a robotic arm, automatic hand washing matching and solar-powered equipment.

George Floyd murder suspect Derek Chauvin has bail set at $1.25m
George Floyd murder suspect Derek Chauvin has bail set at $1.25m
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin is accused of murdering the unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck.

KKK 'leader' charged for attack on Black Lives Matter protesters
KKK 'leader' charged for attack on Black Lives Matter protesters
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A hate crime investigation is underway after a Virginia man allegedly drove his car into protesters.

Farmers in "occupation groups" improve incomes
Farmers in "occupation groups" improve incomes
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A "farmer occupation group model" in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has helped farmers improve income and develop sustainable agricultural production.

Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre
Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A market which specialises in selling rural products is held in HCM City every Sunday morning to raise funds for charitable activities.

Deteriorated Hanoi apartment buildings threaten hundreds of people
Deteriorated Hanoi apartment buildings threaten hundreds of people
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Hundreds of people are at risk living in deteriorated apartment buildings in Hanoi.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 8
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam confirms two new imported COVID-19 cases, total hits 331

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Polish infections linked to mine
Coronavirus: Hundreds of Polish infections linked to mine
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A single coal mine in southern Poland accounted for 38% of all new infections on Sunday.

British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Jacob Roberts broke his leg falling into a 4m-deep well while running away from a dog.

Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Thousands of internal migrant workers from nearby provinces’ rural areas have come to Hanoi to earn livings by working tough jobs full of hardships.

George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

The move comes amid protests against racism and police brutality sparked by George Floyd's death.

Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

The extremely hot weather with temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius is set to last at least until Saturday in the northern and central regions.

Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  08/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi on June 8.

No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Friday marked a milestone in Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has gone 50 days straight without a single case of COVID-19 community transmission. 

Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam has been continuing repatriating its citizens from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, bringing home as many as 1,000 people on June 4-6.

Gifts from the Sea
Gifts from the Sea
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 7
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 infections in community for 52 days

HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

HCM City will vow to deal with the inundation in city centre areas by next year, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Huynh Thanh Khiet.

High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The seminal high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is poised to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats. 

