Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing

Hanoi Information and Communications Department has fined a Facebook user for posting fake news about social distancing measures.

Inspectors of Hanoi Department of Information and Communications speak to a woman who posted fake news about COVID-19 on Facebook. — Photo dantri.com.vn

Nguyen Thi H.N, 33, a flower shop owner from Hanoi's My Duc District, was fined VND12.5 million (US$530) for posting misleading stories about COVID-19 prevention and control on the fanpage of her flower shop on April 6, Dân Trí online newspaper reported.

In her post, she wrote that the social distancing will be officially extended until the end of April.

This decision was made in a meeting on April 6, she wrote.

Her post was not true.

Speaking with the Information and Communications Department, H.N. on Tuesday admitted the post was false, adding that she just wanted to attract more people to view her fanpage and sell more flowers.

On Wednesday, a Facebook user in Ninh Binh Province was also fined VND10 million for spreading fake news relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing panic.

Pham Ba D, 24, from Yen Mo District, copied information about the COVID-19 pandemic related to Yen Mo B High School from another Facebook account and then posted on his Facebook with comments that caused public concern.

After investigation, the local police identified that D's post was text from Yen Mo B High School reporting on the school's teachers who had close contact with a person who had direct contact with patient No 133.

D admitted his mistake and promised not to post incorrect information in the future. — VNS

