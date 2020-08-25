Facelift for Hoan Kiem Lake nears completion

The paving of areas around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake with a high-quality natural stone has been almost completed.

After the two-month implementation, up to 80% of the project has been finished.

The non-slip natural stone originating from the southern central provinces of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen is some 10 cm thick.

Luong Xuan Loi at Hang Trong Ward who often does exercise around Hoan Kiem Lake said that he supported the work as the stone has high durability.

“The areas around Hoan Kiem Lake were paved with bricks which used to be slippery and crack,” Loi added.

Replacing pavements around Hoan Kiem Lake with the high-quality stone is part of a project to upgrade the areas around Hoan Kiem Lake.

Earlier, electric cables and wires by Hoan Kiem Lake have been buried, while the embankment around the lake has also been completed.

At present, dozens of workers are trying to speed up the project to ensure it will be ready for National Day, September 2.

The project is also aimed to mark the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi in October this year. Dtinews

Nguyen Bac-Lan Vu