Famous Facebooker discovered posting unverified COVID-19 news

 
 
30/03/2020    13:09 GMT+7

A Vietnamese Facebook influencer has been summoned by police for posting unverified information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Famous Facebooker discovered posting unverified COVID-19 news

More than 200 posts of Đ.N.Q are removed. — Photo plo.vn

According to the Department of Cyber Security and Hi-tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security, since February, Đ.N.Q posted nearly 300 status updates reflecting the COVID-19 situation across the country.

The information was revealed before official sources at the health ministry. Each post had hundreds to thousands of likes, shares and comments.

Đ.N.Q admitted collecting news about COVID-19 from various unverified sources and editing them with his personal opinions.

Đ.N.Q also reported infections or quarantine cases before the official news was released.

 

Those posts caused anxiety among the community. A lot of people evacuated or stocked up on food, causing social disorder, according to the police.

He was asked to remove 216 posts with unverified news or those including comments with distorted information about COVID-19.

The Department of Cyber Security and Hi-tech Crime Prevention is collecting evidence to impose punishment on the man and related people.

The department will also work with relevant authorities to strictly fine those who post fake news on social networks.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, as of March 15, more than 650 people were discovered to have posted fake news about COVID-19. About 146 people received administrative fines. — VNS

 
 

