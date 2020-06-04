Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 11:40:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Binh Thuan farmers dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water

 
 
05/06/2020    10:33 GMT+7

Farmers in the south-central province of Binh Thuan in areas without public irrigation systems have dug ponds, built small reservoirs, and installed efficient irrigation systems as drought occurs during the dry season.

Binh Thuan farmers dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water
A small reservoir that stores irrigation water in Phan Thiet City’s Tien Thanh Commune in Binh Thuan Province.

In Phan Thiet City’s Tien Thanh Commune, many dragon fruit orchards have sufficient water from the ponds and reservoirs that were built.

Tran Van Nga, who has a 3ha dragon fruit orchard in Tien Thanh’s Tien Hoa Hamlet, dug two ponds to store irrigation water and installed a spray irrigation system. 

He harvests rainwater during the rainy season and stores it in two ponds, which cover an area of 100sq.m each, for irrigating dragon fruit in the dry season.  

The spray system saves irrigation water and labour costs and time, compared to traditional irrigation methods, Nga said.

Tien Thanh Commune has hilly terrain and sandy soil and has no public irrigation system, so farmers rely mostly on rainwater.

Mai Duc Tien, deputy chairman of the Tien Thanh Farmers' Association, said that farmers had dug ponds and built small reservoirs to store water.

The commune has about 300 households growing a total of 400ha of dragon fruit and all have built ponds and small reservoirs in their orchards.

In other drought - affected districts like Ham Thuan Nam and Ham Tan, farmers have dug ponds, built small reservoirs and applied other methods to cope with drought.

 

The province, which is the country’s largest dragon fruit producer, has faced a record drought over the past 10 years, causing severe water shortages in many farming areas as many rivers and springs have been depleted.

The province’s irrigation reservoirs had about 11.2 million cubic metres of water as of May 23, or 4.3 per cent of their designed capacity, according to the province’s People’s Committee.

The province had to stop growing the 2019 - 20 winter - spring crop on 13,000ha to save water for household use and animal husbandry.

The province only grew 23,800ha of crops in the 2019 - 20 winter - spring crop. In the ongoing summer – autumn crop, the province is growing only 12,000ha of crops because of drought.

The province has coped with drought by dredging irrigation canals and establishing more temporary public pumping stations. It has also dug more wells and ponds, and built temporary dams to store irrigation water.  VNS

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan

Farmers have been still struggling to maintain agricultural production during prolonged hot weather in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuan.  

New reservoirs built to cope with drought, saline intrusion in Vietnam

New reservoirs built to cope with drought, saline intrusion in Vietnam

Warned about serious drought this year, provinces in the western part of the southern region have spent hundreds of billion dong to build fresh water reservoirs. But this is just a temporary solution.

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

 
 

Other News

.
Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

More than 200 pregnant women are currently being looked after by medical workers and soldiers at a quarantine centre.

Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The risk of COVID-19 spreading at or near border areas still exists despite border checkpoints, according to Tran Dac Phu, a senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry of Health.

It is not time to give pay rise to public employees
It is not time to give pay rise to public employees
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, a labour expert and a former Director of the Institute for Labour Science, in the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks about PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to delay the pay rise

Controversial mandatory daytime running lights scrapped: Transport ministry
Controversial mandatory daytime running lights scrapped: Transport ministry
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has removed a provision which mandates motorbikes' running lights to be always on during daytime in its draft revised Law on Road Traffic.

Over five million employees lose jobs due to COVID-19
Over five million employees lose jobs due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Multiple businesses in Vietnam suspended or scaled down their operations, and over five million employees nationwide lost their jobs in the first five months of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 

Nun takes care of hundreds of orphanage children
Nun takes care of hundreds of orphanage children
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Thien An Orphanage is home to hundreds of abandoned children in Gia Lai Province.

HCM City improves quality of health care with 20 doctors per 10,000 people
HCM City improves quality of health care with 20 doctors per 10,000 people
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City has reached its goal to have 20 doctors per 10,000 people after implementation of a five-year programme on improving the quality of health care services for local residents.

Taxi ơi!
Taxi ơi!
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

To avoid being detected and identified by traffic cameras, taxi drivers and motorbike taxi (xe ôm) drivers around the frequently-crowded Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi have been trying to find ways to partly obscure their vehicles’ number plates.

Singapore faces strong dengue fever outbreak
Singapore faces strong dengue fever outbreak
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Singapore might face a severe outbreak of dengue fever unless urgent community action is taken, the country’s National Environment Agency (NEA) warned on June 3.

Vietnam considers reopening bars, karaoke parlors: gov’t officials
Vietnam considers reopening bars, karaoke parlors: gov’t officials
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Many owners of bars and karaoke parlors have struggled with financial problems during the period of the closure, some even went bankrupt.

US bars passenger flights from China
US bars passenger flights from China
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

It comes after Beijing refused requests by US airlines to resume flights to China.

Stalled vaccine programmes 'putting children's lives at risk'
Stalled vaccine programmes 'putting children's lives at risk'
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Covid-19 is disrupting immunisation campaigns and could cause many preventable deaths, experts warn.

Three Vietnamese universities named among Top 500 in Asia
Three Vietnamese universities named among Top 500 in Asia
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has seen three representatives among Asia's 500 best universities this year.

Yet more time off school
Yet more time off school
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Kindergarten and primary students nationwide resumed their studies in the middle of last month after the longest Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday ever due to social distancing, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 4
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 4
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Prompt response key to Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 fight: expert

Young volunteer doctors make changes in poor areas’ health care
Young volunteer doctors make changes in poor areas’ health care
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Young doctors who volunteer to work at district-level health facilities in provinces across the country have made significant changes to the public health care sector.

George Floyd death: New charges for all four sacked officers
George Floyd death: New charges for all four sacked officers
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin now faces second-degree murder, while three others face abetting charges.

Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark in Hanoi opens
Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark in Hanoi opens
SOCIETYicon  04/06/2020 

A contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - a national cultural symbol and important tourist destination in the area around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake - was jointly launched on June 3 by the Vietnam Architecture magazine.

Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go
Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go
SOCIETYicon  04/06/2020 

Experts discussed payments for remote health examination and treatment with health insurance during a conference held by the Ministry of Health on June 1 in Hanoi.

Coronavirus: Italy's Conte offers hope as travel restrictions end
Coronavirus: Italy's Conte offers hope as travel restrictions end
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Italy ends travel restrictions almost three months after lockdown measures began.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 