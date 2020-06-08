Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/06/2020 08:34:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Farmers in "occupation groups" improve incomes

 
 
09/06/2020    07:29 GMT+7

A "farmer occupation group model" in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has helped farmers improve income and develop sustainable agricultural production.

Farmers in 'occupation groups' improve incomes

Breeding freshwater fish under a "farmer occupation group" model in Chau Duc District’s Suoi Rao Commune in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.  

Launched by the province’s Farmers Association, the model calls for the groups of farmers to cultivate the same crop, aquatic species or animals in a specific area. The groups provide members farming techniques and help them access soft loans and find sales outlets.

A group that breeds freshwater fish in Chau Duc District’s Suoi Rao Commune was set up in 2017, and its members have increased from 11 to 20.

Over the past three years, the group has provided techniques for farming freshwater fish and has helped its members access soft loans from the province’s Farmer Support Fund and the Bank for Social Policy.

It has also signed contracts with the Len Co-operative in Dat Do District to guarantee outlets for its members who breed various kinds of freshwater fish, including carp and tilapia.

Tran Duy Quang, one of the first members of the group that breeds freshwater in Suoi Rao, breeds carp, tilapia and other freshwater fish species on 5.5ha under a semi-industrial farming method and earns a profit of VND300 million (US$13,000) a year.

In Phu My Town, the farmer occupation group that grows clean vegetables in Chau Pha Commune has helped its members improve income by reducing production costs.

Truong Thi Hoa, a member of the group growing clean vegetables in Chau Pha Commune, said that before joining the group in 2018, she grew vegetables on her 2,000 sq.m field under traditional growing techniques and used higher amounts of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

After joining the group, she learned about the proper use of fertilisers and pesticides and installed an efficient irrigation system.

“The group members exchange experiences and methods of growing clean vegetables,” she said.

 

The group buys input materials like seeds, fertilisers and pesticides directly from producers which reduces production costs significantly, she said.

The production cost for growing vegetables has fallen from VND10 million ($430) per 1,000 sq.m a year to VND8 million ($340), she said.

She grows 9 -10 vegetable crops a year with an annual output of 50 tonnes and earns a profit of VND150 million ($6,500) a year.

Besides vegetables, Chau Pha Commune has developed groups that breed pigs and fish and other crops, according to the commune’s Farmers Association.

Duong Van Tram, chairman of the Châu Pha Farmers Association, said: “Most occupation groups operate effectively and offer stable income for their members.”

Last year, the province established 75 new occupation groups with 862 members, taking the total to 198 with 2,500 members, according to the province’s Farmers Association.

The province’s Farmer Support Fund has provided soft loans worth a total of VND2.3 trillion ($100.4 million) for 58 farmer occupation groups with 708 members.  

Nguyen Van Hai, chairman of the province’s Farmers Association, said the association would help the groups develop links among the State, scientists, companies and farmers to create conditions for the groups to become co-operatives or co-operative groups, which will increase farmers' incomes.  VNS

Vietnam’s agriculture continues to grow in 2019

Vietnam’s agriculture continues to grow in 2019

The agricultural sector has widely implemented value chains in production, consumption, market development, and established major production zones.

Organic farms fuel sustainable development

Organic farms fuel sustainable development

Born in Dien Ban Town, Quang Nam province, 37-year-old Duong Hien Tu has developed the area's first organic ecological agriculture system and a sustainable farming model over the past seven years to create the An Phu organic farm brand.

 
 

Other News

.
Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre
Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A market which specialises in selling rural products is held in HCM City every Sunday morning to raise funds for charitable activities.

Deteriorated Hanoi apartment buildings threaten hundreds of people
Deteriorated Hanoi apartment buildings threaten hundreds of people
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Hundreds of people are at risk living in deteriorated apartment buildings in Hanoi.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 8
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirms two new imported COVID-19 cases, total hits 331

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Polish infections linked to mine
Coronavirus: Hundreds of Polish infections linked to mine
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A single coal mine in southern Poland accounted for 38% of all new infections on Sunday.

British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Jacob Roberts broke his leg falling into a 4m-deep well while running away from a dog.

Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Thousands of internal migrant workers from nearby provinces’ rural areas have come to Hanoi to earn livings by working tough jobs full of hardships.

George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The move comes amid protests against racism and police brutality sparked by George Floyd's death.

Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The extremely hot weather with temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius is set to last at least until Saturday in the northern and central regions.

Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi on June 8.

No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Friday marked a milestone in Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has gone 50 days straight without a single case of COVID-19 community transmission. 

Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam has been continuing repatriating its citizens from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, bringing home as many as 1,000 people on June 4-6.

Gifts from the Sea
Gifts from the Sea
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 7
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 infections in community for 52 days

HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

HCM City will vow to deal with the inundation in city centre areas by next year, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Huynh Thanh Khiet.

High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The seminal high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is poised to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats. 

Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?
Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Asia was the first to experience the virus, the first to exit lockdown, and now has new spikes.

Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The World Health Organization changes its guidance saying masks can help stop the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Unrecognisable by its emptiness during lockdown, Paris rediscovers its raison d'être.

Vatican arrest man over luxury property deal
Vatican arrest man over luxury property deal
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The Vatican's £160m ($200m) purchase of a London apartment block is under investigation.

Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent
Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

A rally by extremists and football fans over the government's response ended in clashes with police.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 