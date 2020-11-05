Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/11/2020 07:39:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Female entrepreneurs get support to unleash potential

07/11/2020    06:33 GMT+7

It has been tough for micro and small-sized businesses to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic and Truong Foods, a fermented pork company owned by a young female entrepreneur in Hanoi, is no exception. 

Female entrepreneurs get support to unleash potential
Nguyen Thi Hien (first from right) and Le Thi Duc (second from right) at the launching ceremony of Ignite initiative in Hanoi last week. They will be among 50,000 female entrepreneurs in Vietnam to access to specific knowledge and skills on business management and financing tools to develop their companies. — Photo courtesy of Care International

The company has been hit hard by the pandemic right after starting to recover from a three-year-long pig's blue ear disease crisis. 

The prolonged closure of bars and restaurants hit wholesale consumption which was the company’s biggest market.

Nguyen Thi Hien, the 26-year old executive director of Truong Foods, had to switch her marketing strategy from wholesale to retailers through online channels on Facebook and e-commerce platforms.

She took an online marketing course run by experts of the Women’s Initiative for Start-ups and Entrepreneurship (WISE) to learn how to advertise online.

"The course taught me how to run advertisements on Facebook to reach my desired groups of customers. Online marketing tools help me target the right customers and cut down on marketing staff,” Hien said.

Hien is among 50,000 women entrepreneurs in Vietnam benefiting from the 'Ignite' initiative between 2020 and 2022 which offers professional and financial support to women to realise their growth potential and build financial resilience.

Female entrepreneurs get support to unleash potential
Nguyen Thi Hien is a young female entrepreneur who wants to learn more about online marketing to be able to sell her fermented pork products online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of Hien

The initiative which was launched in late October targets woman entrepreneurs with two to 10 employees in major urban and peri-urban centres of Vietnam who are looking to grow their businesses and hire more staff but lack the right type of financing and need access to knowledge and skills.

Care International, a non-profit international development organisation, and its partners including financial service providers and business accelerators will work to make sure female leaders get access to more opportunities, which will promote their economic empowerment.

Le Thi Duc, who owns an organic mushroom company in central Thanh Hoa Province, will get assistance from Ignite to expand her model in the post-pandemic recovery period.

In 2000, thanks to loans offered by the provincial microfinance fund, she started the business and created jobs for local labourers.  

Female entrepreneurs get support to unleash potential
Le Thi Duc and her organic mushrooms grown at her house in Thanh Hoa Province. Photo courtesy of Duc

From the experience of a farmer, she understands planting techniques but realises she needs to learn more about employee and financial management if she wants to expand her business.

Tu Thu Hien, CEO of WISE, said women faced a number of challenges when they start businesses because most of them lack business management skills and knowledge. When women want to expand their businesses from micro and small size to medium size, the knowledge holes become more obvious.

Another challenge is getting access to capital. A report conducted by International Finance Corporation, a member of World Bank Group, indicates the gap between the capital demand of small and medium-sized enterprises owned by women and what banks offer has been estimated at VND27 trillion (more than US$1 billion).

 

Stakeholders of the Ignite multilateral partnership believe direct support and training are helping women-owned businesses stay afloat amid the pandemic, but financial tools customised for women can help them thrive. Those small woman-owned companies will be on the frontlines of economic recovery as Vietnam emerges from the pandemic.

Hien from WISE said female entrepreneurs also face difficulties in maintaining a network of business partners. It is clear to see that women entrepreneurs face bigger difficulties than men in social interaction and networking with partners. Women have to take over dual roles of a mother in the family and a leader in the business, making them sometimes struggle to balance time between family and work.

Le Thi Duc said owning a business and at the same time having to take care of four grandchildren, she has to wake up at 4am every morning to water mushrooms and then take the children to school.

“I have to save time and tightly control my daily schedule to juggle family and work life,” she said.

At a younger age, Nguyen Thi Hien faces the same pressure of balancing work and taking care of her husband and family.

“My company is in Hanoi but I live in Hung Yen, about 40km from the capital city. I leave the office at 10pm and drive home for one hour. It’s not until 11pm that I reach home every day.

“I try to balance work and life and only hope my husband is sympathetic with me,” she said.

Female entrepreneurs in Vietnam also have a high rate of “fear of failure”, according to the Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs 2019.

The fear demonstrates the existence of potential underlying vulnerabilities that may be preventing progress. Those vulnerabilities are likely to have been amplified by the impacts of the pandemic.

Within the framework of Ignite, WISE not only offers training for knowledge, skills and access to financing tools but also creates a network of mentors who help women with psychological problems in their lives and overcome fear of failure.

Le Kim Dung, country director of Care International, said the project is aimed at women living in disadvantaged conditions and looks to empower women who lead micro and small-sized businesses.

“We believe that unleashing the power of female entrepreneurs will promote their economic potential as well as their independence, thus they can make more contributions to families, communities and society,” she said.  VNS

Khanh Duong

Vietnam among top 20 markets for women entrepreneurs: Mastercard study

Vietnam among top 20 markets for women entrepreneurs: Mastercard study

Vietnam is among top 20 markets for women entrepreneurs in the world, according to the Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs released on Tuesday.

Titans of VN female entrepreneurship

Titans of VN female entrepreneurship

In the development of the Vietnamese economy, more women are running businesses across the country.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 6 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 6 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam regards US as one of leading important partners, Deputy Spokesman

Storm Atsani heading to East Sea
Storm Atsani heading to East Sea
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Storm Atsani, which has developed offshore of the Philippines, is moving towards the East Sea.

Two US fugitives extradited to the US
Two US fugitives extradited to the US
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

US and Vietnamese law enforcement authorities have coordinated in arresting and extraditing two US fugitives located in Ho Chi Minh City and Vung Tau City.

High school uses 3D technology to teach maths
High school uses 3D technology to teach maths
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Le Quy Don High School in HCM City on Tuesday began using 3D technology to teach mathematics for 11th grade classes.

Vietnamese men in cities more open to sharing housework with women: report
Vietnamese men in cities more open to sharing housework with women: report
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Younger men in urban areas tend to be more open to negotiating the sharing of housework, to their spouses working outside the home and to making shared large purchase decisions with their partners,

Minister appears before NA to explain new textbooks for first graders
Minister appears before NA to explain new textbooks for first graders
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has examined and approved 46 textbooks of five sets of textbooks belonging to three publishing houses.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 5 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 5 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

PM demands restricting development of small-scale hydropower projects

Thanks to Facebook, 80-year-old woman finds her daughter after 26 years
Thanks to Facebook, 80-year-old woman finds her daughter after 26 years
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Mrs. Truong Thi Truc, 80, from the central province of Thanh Hoa, has found her 49-year-old daughter after being missing for 26 years, thanks to information shared on Facebook.

Robberies in HCM City outskirts increase
Robberies in HCM City outskirts increase
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Robberies have become more frequent in the suburbs of HCM City in recent months, worrying local residents.

VN develops sound legal framework to promote gender equality
VN develops sound legal framework to promote gender equality
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Naomi Kitahara, UNFPA Representative in Vietnam, spoke about results achieved in the country's gender equality work as well as ways to improve.

Education Ministry, publishing houses test new content on textbooks
Education Ministry, publishing houses test new content on textbooks
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Previously, publishing houses collaborated with authors to organize textbook 'experiments', but in the coming time, these will be carried out with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Young teacher devoted to supporting disadvantaged students
Young teacher devoted to supporting disadvantaged students
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Many students in Din Chin – one of the poorest, most remote communes in Muong Khuong District, consider teacher Lo Thi Lan a second mother thanks to her dedication.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 4 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 4 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Passenger fined US$86 for burning tissue paper on flight

Rescue workers launch search for landslide victims in central Vietnam
Rescue workers launch search for landslide victims in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the remaining 12 missing victims of a landslide which hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on the evening of October 12 in Phong Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Storm Goni poses danger both on mainland and at sea
Storm Goni poses danger both on mainland and at sea
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Goni is dangerous both on the mainland and at sea, with vessels operating in the affected zones bearing high risks from gusts, said Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

First Vietnamese man has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
First Vietnamese man has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

After 4 months of studying carefully, Dr. Nguyen Phan Tu Dung and his colleagues arrived at conclusion that patient Le Van Men, 35, hailing from the Mekong Delta Province of An Giang, has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome.

Universities need to teach new skills in Industry 4.0: experts
Universities need to teach new skills in Industry 4.0: experts
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Industry 4.0 had brought with it a fresh wave of new technology that required new skills to use, and if Vietnamese educational institutions did not keep up with the times, Vietnamese workers were in danger of losing out at home.

US praise Vietnam for help catching sexual predator
US praise Vietnam for help catching sexual predator
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Law enforcement officers in the US have praised the support and professionalism of their Vietnamese counterparts following the arrest in HCM City of a wanted child sex offender.

Man builds library for poor children in Quang Ngai Province
Man builds library for poor children in Quang Ngai Province
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

To help rural children get access to books, Nguyen Van Phap in Binh Thanh Village of central Quang Ngai Province’s Nghia Hanh District spent his own money building a library.

Teachers under pressure to implement new methodology reform
Teachers under pressure to implement new methodology reform
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Currently, 71,941 teachers are needed for preschools and general schools.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 