Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer

Nguyen Tran Ngoc Thao, who scored first in B-exam group at the high-school finals, has been leading an independent life for the last three years.

With 29.8 score for mathematics, chemistry and biology, Thao, a chemistry major at Ly Tu Trong High School for the Gifted, is one of the four highest scorers in B-exam group at the 2020 high school finals.

Nguyen Ngoc Thao

“29.8 was the score I thought I would get after leaving the exam room. However, I was still very anxious when waiting for official results,” Thao said, adding that she feels as if she is in a dream.

She got the maximum score of 10/10 for chemistry and biology, and 9.8 for mathematics.

The first thing Thao wanted to do after receiving the exam results was to get a haircut.

My, the mother of Ngoc Thao, said since Thao was born, she has always cut Thao’s hair. But this time, Thao called her and said she wanted to go to have her hair cut to relax after days of hard learning.

When Thao was small and went to nursery school, she easily won prizes at the competitions for children. When Thao was at primary school, the mother was too busy to take care of her daughter and relied on teachers.

When Thao was at secondary school, the mother realized that her daughter did not have to study too hard, but she was still the best student of the school.

Later, the girl passed the exam to the Ly Tu Trong High School for the Gifted in Can Tho City, which is 30 kilometers away from her home.

She left home and moved to an unfamiliar place to live, but she quickly adapted to the new circumstances.

Thao could not see her parents regularly. When she was in 10th and 11th grades, she met them once a week, when she returned home, or the mother came to meet her. But when she was in the 12th grade, both Thao and her mother were busy with their exams, and did not have time to meet.

“I went to bed prior to 11 pm. I did not stay up too late at night and I spent time on relaxation and entertainment,” she said when asked how hard she studied.

Thao’s parents told her to decide on her own what to study. Finally, she decided to study medicine like her parents, though she was admitted to Foreign Trade University without having to attend exams.

She wants to study at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy and become a practitioner in dermatology or diagnostic imaging.

Le Huyen

