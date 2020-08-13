Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son talks on the decision to erect a field hospital in Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang City for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

A field hospital has been set up in Tien Son Sports Centre in central Da Nang City for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

What is your assessment of the current situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang City?

At a recent meeting of Government Cabinet members and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on the fight against COVID-19, we all agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic is well under control. All new cases have been treated separately while all F1 cases have been given treatment in a concentrated place. By adopting such a policy, Da Nang authorities hope non-infected people will be safe.

We hope in the near future, COVID-19 will be totally under control and the number of people affected by the virus will be reduced in Da Nang.

What are your assessments of the field hospital erected by Sun Group at the Tien Son Sports Centre?

Following the completion of the Tien Son field hospital, we are happy with the quality of the hospital, in terms of both the construction and the equipment installed in the hospital. It has met all the technical requirements laid down by the Ministry of Health.

Do you have any comments on private enterprises working with Da Nang authorities and health officials in the fight against COVID-19?

Da Nang has strictly implemented the Government’s Directive No.16 on social distancing in all areas which are seriously hit by COVID-19. We have also highly appreciated the big contributions by private enterprises, particularly Sun Group, in the fight against COVID-19 in our city.

The erection of the field hospital in the Tien Son Sports Centre is a shining example from Sun Group. We hope more enterprises will join hands with the city authorities in the fight against COVID-19. We also hope this model will be expanded in other cities and provinces nationwide.

What’s the significance of the field hospital in the fight against COVID-19 in Da Nang?

The hospital was established as per the initiative of Da Nang authorities with advice from the city’s health sector. In my opinion, the erection of a field hospital in the Tien Son Sports Complex is the right decision.

With big support from Sun Group, we now have a field hospital in the city to treat COVID-19 patients.

In Da Nang, two public hospitals, Hoa Vang health centre and the Da Nang Lung Hospital, have been giving treatment to COVID-19 patients. According to our plan, COVID-19 patients with light symptoms will be treated at the Tien Son field hospital and more serious cases will be treated at Hoa Vang health centre and Da Nang Lung Hospital.

What are the challenges the Da Nang authorities are facing in the task of control the spread of COVID-19 in the city?

Before talking about the challenges the city has been facing in the fight against COVID-19, first of all, I should talk about the advantages and then the challenges.

The first advantage is that Da Nang authorities have vowed to do their best in the fight against COVID-19.

Second, the health sector in the city has also done all it can to give tests and treatment to all people and coronavirus patients.

In addition, we have received strong support from enterprises, particularly private enterprises. Meanwhile, other enterprises have procured medical equipment to help the city in the fight against COVID-19.

In the fight against COVID-19, we have received strong support from the public. All people in Da Nang have strictly implemented the Prime Minister’s decision on social distancing - a very important policy which has slashed down the number of people infected with COVID-19.

Last but not least, the active participation of the community is the most important factor leading to our initial success in the current fight against COVID-19.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in the Da Nang General Hospital. Though in the first phase, no patient died due to COVID-19, in the second phase, some patients died with COVID-19, one of the factors leading to their death. That’s why authorities at the Da Nang Hospital have decided to refer serious patients to the Hue Central Hospital.

Meanwhile, two health centres in Hoa Vang District and the Da Nang Lung Hospital, all have to create new intensive care units and use modern health equipment, including ECMO, dialysis or hemodialysis to treat severe cases. VNS

