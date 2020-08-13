Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/08/2020 18:06:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official

13/08/2020    16:49 GMT+7

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son talks on the decision to erect a field hospital in Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang City for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official

A field hospital has been set up in Tien Son Sports Centre in central Da Nang City for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. 

What is your assessment of the current situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang City?

At a recent meeting of Government Cabinet members and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on the fight against COVID-19, we all agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic is well under control. All new cases have been treated separately while all F1 cases have been given treatment in a concentrated place. By adopting such a policy, Da Nang authorities hope non-infected people will be safe.

We hope in the near future, COVID-19 will be totally under control and the number of people affected by the virus will be reduced in Da Nang.

What are your assessments of the field hospital erected by Sun Group at the Tien Son Sports Centre?

Following the completion of the Tien Son field hospital, we are happy with the quality of the hospital, in terms of both the construction and the equipment installed in the hospital. It has met all the technical requirements laid down by the Ministry of Health.

Do you have any comments on private enterprises working with Da Nang authorities and health officials in the fight against COVID-19?

Da Nang has strictly implemented the Government’s Directive No.16 on social distancing in all areas which are seriously hit by COVID-19. We have also highly appreciated the big contributions by private enterprises, particularly Sun Group, in the fight against COVID-19 in our city.

The erection of the field hospital in the Tien Son Sports Centre is a shining example from Sun Group. We hope more enterprises will join hands with the city authorities in the fight against COVID-19. We also hope this model will be expanded in other cities and provinces nationwide.

What’s the significance of the field hospital in the fight against COVID-19 in Da Nang?

The hospital was established as per the initiative of Da Nang authorities with advice from the city’s health sector. In my opinion, the erection of a field hospital in the Tien Son Sports Complex is the right decision.

With big support from Sun Group, we now have a field hospital in the city to treat COVID-19 patients.

 

In Da Nang, two public hospitals, Hoa Vang health centre and the Da Nang Lung Hospital, have been giving treatment to COVID-19 patients. According to our plan, COVID-19 patients with light symptoms will be treated at the Tien Son field hospital and more serious cases will be treated at Hoa Vang health centre and Da Nang Lung Hospital.

What are the challenges the Da Nang authorities are facing in the task of control the spread of COVID-19 in the city?

Before talking about the challenges the city has been facing in the fight against COVID-19, first of all, I should talk about the advantages and then the challenges.

The first advantage is that Da Nang authorities have vowed to do their best in the fight against COVID-19.

Second, the health sector in the city has also done all it can to give tests and treatment to all people and coronavirus patients.

In addition, we have received strong support from enterprises, particularly private enterprises. Meanwhile, other enterprises have procured medical equipment to help the city in the fight against COVID-19.

In the fight against COVID-19, we have received strong support from the public. All people in Da Nang have strictly implemented the Prime Minister’s decision on social distancing - a very important policy which has slashed down the number of people infected with COVID-19.

Last but not least, the active participation of the community is the most important factor leading to our initial success in the current fight against COVID-19.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in the Da Nang General Hospital. Though in the first phase, no patient died due to COVID-19, in the second phase, some patients died with COVID-19, one of the factors leading to their death. That’s why authorities at the Da Nang Hospital have decided to refer serious patients to the Hue Central Hospital.

Meanwhile, two health centres in Hoa Vang District and the Da Nang Lung Hospital, all have to create new intensive care units and use modern health equipment, including ECMO, dialysis or hemodialysis to treat severe cases.  VNS

Da Nang field hospital rushes to completion

Da Nang field hospital rushes to completion

A 300-bed field hospital in Da Nang is being completed to serve the rising number of Covid-19 patients.

COVID-19 prevention work in Da Nang on the right track

COVID-19 prevention work in Da Nang on the right track

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, who led a ministerial special task force to Da Nang to help with COVID-19, speaks to the press on pandemic prevention and combat work.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has yet to initiate plans to purchase a newly announced vaccine against the Covid-19 virus produced by Russia pending confirmation on its safety and effectiveness, according to a Vietnamese health official.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 13
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

UNESCO-recognised Hoi An continues to apply social distancing

US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam
US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

An American woman has decided to donate blood plasma to treat Covid-19 patients in Vietnam after she was saved from the disease in HCM City.

Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours
Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Bach Mai hospital, where the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak was registered in late March, has silenced rumours surrounding the recurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that raised widespread concerns among patients and caregivers. 

80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The General Department of Logistics under the Ministry of National Defence yesterday received 80 tonnes of medical equipment and goods, 

Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry
Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health predicted more new COVID-19 cases in the community nationwide from unknown sources in the coming days.

Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws
Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Seven foreigners have been fined under a decision of Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue Nguyen Van Phuong on August 12 for gambling through the internet.

Coupon system implemented in Da Nang for local shoppers
Coupon system implemented in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Residents in Da Nang have been asked to make use of coupons from August 12 when going to buy goods, with the aim of preventing large gatherings at markets amid fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers
Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Foreign markets such as Japan, Germany, and Taiwan (China) have moved to welcome Vietnamese workers yet again, according to the foreign labour management department at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Students ensure classroom safety
Students ensure classroom safety
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Safety always comes first, especially as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, but some students took their own health and wellbeing to a whole new level.

Men walk more than 60km to avoid COVID-19 checkpoint
Men walk more than 60km to avoid COVID-19 checkpoint
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

They say there's no place like home, but some people may be too much into home comforts for their own good.

'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines set to begin human trials later this year
'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines set to begin human trials later this year
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Following four COVID-19 vaccine research and development units recently enjoying positive results, 'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines are poised to begin human trials later this year, according to the Ministry of Health.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 12
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 12
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Hanoi

VN soldiers and women to COVID-19 fight by preparing meals for those in quarantine
VN soldiers and women to COVID-19 fight by preparing meals for those in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

It's 6 o’clock in the morning and breakfast is ready for people in quarantine at T3 zone in Phu Vang District, central Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Vietnamese Ministry of Health sounds alarm over e-cigarettes
Vietnamese Ministry of Health sounds alarm over e-cigarettes
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health has called for a crackdown on illegal new modern cigarettes advertising and trading via e-commerce and social networks.

Suspension of flights from and to Da Nang extended
Suspension of flights from and to Da Nang extended
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has continued to order a halt to flights from and to the central city of Da Nang as the Covid-19 pandemic remains complicated.

Hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas
Hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Plenty of people throughout Hanoi have been fined for not wearing face masks in public places, with their failure increasing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus to others whilst also failing to protect the health of their fellow residents.

Korean man arrested for swindling $3.5 million from investors
Korean man arrested for swindling $3.5 million from investors
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

The HCM City People’s Procuracy announced on August 11 that it has approved decisions on commencing criminal proceedings against and arresting a Korean man and a Vietnamese woman on charges of “swindling to appropriate assets.”

Electronic toll collections begin on Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway
Electronic toll collections begin on Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway
SOCIETYicon  11/08/2020 

Electronic toll collection (ETC) services were officially introduced along the entirety of the Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway on August 11.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 11
SOCIETYicon  11/08/2020 

COVID-19: Vietnam registers 16 more cases, 16th fatality

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 