24/07/2020 19:32:42 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods hindered by corruption

24/07/2020    18:19 GMT+7

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on Thursday said crimes relating to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods were still a big problem due to irresponsibility, loose management and corrupted State employees.

Fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods hindered by corruption
Police in the central province of Quang Binh seized more than 10,200 smuggled toys and 700 plastic guns early last April. — VNA/VNS Photo

Binh, also head of the National Steering Committee 389 for Anti-smuggling, Counterfeit Goods and Trade Fraud, said at the committee’s meeting on Thursday that in the first half of this year, authorities, agencies and the committee did a good job in tackling corruption, particularly in cases relating to land management and public investment.

However, there remained a group of corrupt State employees who abetted and covered up crimes, he said, adding that they would be strictly punished.

Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Le Quy Vuong reported at the meeting that in the first half of this year, nearly 75,300 cases of smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods were detected, down 12 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Criminal investigations and legal proceedings were launched in 1,128 cases involving 1,346 suspects. The numbers of cases and suspects reduced 14 per cent and 13 per cent respectively compared with the same period last year.

Cracking down on smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods helped add nearly VND11.3 trillion (US$490 million) to the State budget.

As many as 23,465 crimes were reported in the last six months, a year-on-year reduction of 8.4 per cent, Vuong said, adding that cybercrimes were more and more complicated and hidden.

 

He said the public was very concerned over violations relating to speculation, smuggling and producing fake medical products during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly bidding and purchasing of medical equipment serving disease prevention and control.   

Nguyen Van Can, director-general of Vietnam Customs said that early this month, customs officers found 50,000 Chinese bikes and electronic bikes labelled as Made-in-Vietnam products for export to the US.

Notably, customs also found a company that illegally falsified certificate of origin (C/O) and issued it to 30 exporting companies with the value of exported goods worth VND600 billion ($26 million) while the company was not authorised to grant C/O.

“This kind of trade fraud is seen for the first time in Vietnam,” Can said, adding that customs and economic police were working together and would soon launch legal proceedings in the case.  VNS

Vietnam eyes sustained fight against trade fraud, cross-border smuggling

Vietnam eyes sustained fight against trade fraud, cross-border smuggling

Drastic measures are needed to sustain the fight against trade fraud and smuggling of goods into Vietnam from Cambodia, speakers told a conference in HCM City on Thursday.

Prime Minister orders intensifying fight against crime, smuggling, fraud

Prime Minister orders intensifying fight against crime, smuggling, fraud

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that breakthroughs be made in 2020 in the fight against crime, smuggling and trade fraud at a national conference on January 2.

 
 

Other News

.
Many households see income fall of 70% due to Covid-19
Many households see income fall of 70% due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Many households in Vietnam have experienced an income drop of up to 70% due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey carried out in 53 cities and provinces nationwide.

Heavy rain causes severe landslides in Da Lat, tourists evacuated
Heavy rain causes severe landslides in Da Lat, tourists evacuated
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Heavy rain in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat City on Thursday has resulted in serious landslides, threatening a local hotel which had to evacuate its tourists.

International conference on maths and education to be held in Dong Thap
International conference on maths and education to be held in Dong Thap
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Over 30 universities from Vietnam and other countries will participate in an educational conference which will be held in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap on July 25.

Pacific Airlines apologises passengers for ticket selling mistake
Pacific Airlines apologises passengers for ticket selling mistake
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Pacific Airlines which was earlier known as Jetstar Pacific have apologised to passengers who have been affected by the change in its ticketing system.

Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated
Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A 57-year-old man in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang, tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital yesterday.

Heatwave baking Vietnam's north, central regions
Heatwave baking Vietnam's north, central regions
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A heatwave with temperatures up to 38oC that began on Wednesday is set to continue baking the northern and central regions until Monday.

Experts raise the alarm about e-cigarette smoking among youths
Experts raise the alarm about e-cigarette smoking among youths
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Experts voiced concerns over the alarming prevalence of e-cigarette and heat cigarette smoking among young people in Vietnam during a conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Ho Chi Minh City on July 23.

Facebook launches “We Think Digital" programme for Vietnamese youths
Facebook launches “We Think Digital" programme for Vietnamese youths
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Facebook in collaboration with some Vietnamese oganizations officially launched the We Think Digital programme in Vietnam on July 22.

Teacher helps poor students with charity drive
Teacher helps poor students with charity drive
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Her students may have been on their summer holidays for nearly two weeks, but Le Thi Anh Dao, an English teacher from Vinh Thuan Township Secondary School, Vinh Thuan District, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, is still busy.

More flights to repatriate citizens on the way
More flights to repatriate citizens on the way
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, talks about plans to bring more Vietnamese abroad home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many returning students want to study at domestic schools
Many returning students want to study at domestic schools
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

More Vietnamese and foreign students want to transfer from schools overseas to schools in Vietnam.

A different Hanoi in bird’s-eye view
A different Hanoi in bird’s-eye view
SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

Those who have lived long enough in Hanoi are probably familiar with every corner of the capital city. However, there may exist a surprisingly different Hanoi when viewed from above.

Internal migrants await resettlement land
Internal migrants await resettlement land
SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

After moving there to escape poverty in their hometowns over the years, almost 200 people in Cư Bung Valley, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, still live without electricity, clean water, schools and medical care.

Inspectors found violations relating to over VND31tril and 3,400ha of land in first half of year
Inspectors found violations relating to over VND31tril and 3,400ha of land in first half of year
SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

In the first half of this year, inspectors in Vietnam found land violations valued at VND31.149 trillion (US$1.35 billion) and covering 3,432ha after conducting 77,000 inspections, the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam announced yesterday.

Quang Ninh faces record water shortage
Quang Ninh faces record water shortage
SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

Quang Ninh Province has reported record water shortages in major lakes and reservoirs in Co To Island and Yen Lap, the largest reservoir in Quang Ninh.

Hanoi people rush to buy gold amid record high prices
Hanoi people rush to buy gold amid record high prices
SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

Many people have been flocking to buy gold after the prices have reached the record high for more than eight years.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 23
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 23
SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

 Vietnam accelerates research, production of vaccine against COVID-19

Digital transformation key to media survival
Digital transformation key to media survival
SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

While news agencies are facing decreasing revenues from readership, advertisement and the State budget, digital transformation is required to help media survive, develop and catch up with the developments of the region and the world, 

Three people drown in Nghe An Province
Three people drown in Nghe An Province
SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

Three members of the same family drowned in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday after going swimming in the Lam River.

Snake village struggling big losses due to Covid-19
Snake village struggling big losses due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

Snake breeders in a village in the northern province of Phu Tho have recorded heavy losses because of the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

. Latest news

