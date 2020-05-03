Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/05/2020
Filipino adrift at sea saved by Binh Dinh fishermen, border guards

 
 
03/05/2020

A Filipino fisherman found exhausted and adrift at sea has been saved by fishermen and border guards of the central province of Binh Dinh.

At about 2:40pm of April 17, a fishing boat from Hoai Nhon district of Binh Dinh found the 52-year-old Filipino, Anding Repil, adrift in a coracle about 180 nautical miles to the east of the province’s Quy Nhon city.

He was later brought to the fishing boat but became exhausted and unconscious.

After being cared, he regained his consciousness and was handed over to the Tam Quan Nam border guard post of Binh Dinh in the mainland.

There, he and the crew of the Vietnamese fishing boat received check-ups. COVID-19 prevention and control measures were also implemented.

Local authorities are carrying out procedures to transfer the Filipino to the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam.

Indonesia's Consulate General sends thank-you letter to Soc Trang border guards

Indonesian sailors are treated at the medical centre in Vinh Chau town, Soc Trang province
 

The Consulate General of Indonesia has sent a thank-you letter to the Border Guard Command of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang for rescuing five Indonesian citizens who drifted into waters off the local coast, Colonel Nguyen Triu Men from the Command said on May 2.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia, I would like to thank Border Guard Command in Soc Trang Province for its professionalism in handling the process of rescue and repatriation of Indonesian Ship Crew of the sunken MV Jagat Raya,” wrote Consul General Hanif Salim.

“I believe your positive approach toward the purpose above will contribute greatly to your reputation. I kindly expect strong and productive cooperation can be maintained in the many years to come.”

Indonesia’s JAGAL RAYA ship, which was carrying 230 tonnes of rice from My Thoi Port in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang to the Philippines, ran around at 9pm on April 26 at Buoy No. 3, about 5 nautical miles southeast of Tra Vinh province. 

At 8am on April 27, the ship’s owner informed authorities that it had a problem with its engine and its cargo area was flooded with water, thus resquesting towage assistance.

On board were seven Indonesians. From 2.30 pm to 5.15 pm on the same day, the vessel Bien Dong 7 and pilot vessels searched an area from Buoy No. 0 to Buoy No. 23 but could not locate the Indonesian ship.

Five had been rescued by Soc Trang border guards and sent to health care centres in Tran De district and Vinh Chau town. All are now in stable condition./.VNA

 
 

