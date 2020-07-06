Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/07/2020 14:38:14 (GMT +7)
Fire burns wood workshop in Vung Tau City

06/07/2020    14:34 GMT+7

A fire broke out at a wood workshop in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province’s Vung Tau City early Monday morning, destroying 300 square metres of the workshop.

A fire broke out at a wood workshop in Vung Tau City early this morning, destroying 300 square metres of the workshop. — Photo sggp.org.vn

The fire caused damage worth tens of billions of VND.

No casualties were reported.

The wood workshop belongs to Luc Truong Phat Trading-Service Co Ltd in Ward 8’s Vung Tau City.

Firefighters and fire trucks were mobilised to put out the fire.

 

Hundreds of people living in Bình Gia apartment building and many passenger cars next to the workshop were moved out of the danger area.

At 5am this morning, the fire was completely extinguished.

Dau Van Sau, 52, the owner of the workshop, said it was built in 2007.

He said he had just imported a lot of valuable wood for production but the fire destroyed it all.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire. — VNS

 
 

