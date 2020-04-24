Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/04/2020 08:35:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

First contactless e-screening solution can help trace suspected COVID-19 cases

 
 
25/04/2020    06:07 GMT+7

ietnam is putting a new ‘contactless e-screening solution' into practice in a bid to help screen people that have clinical and epidemiological factors relating to suspected novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

first contactless e-screening solution can help trace suspected covid-19 cases hinh 0

With an array of features such as the ability to be used in multiple languages, body temperature measurements, data storage, quick access to travel history, and information about suspected cases, the e-screening tool has served to provide medical staff with accurate instructions in a quick manner, therefore reducing direct contact and the risk of infection.

The latest weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 has recently been transferred to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No 2 in Dong Anh district of Hanoi by the National Centre for Technological Progress (Nacentech).

 

By making use of this new tool, health workers will be able to monitor input, print results, and save data, all without the need to come into direct contact with patients, thus helping to reduce the risk of infection.

In addition, the e-Screening has  helped boost the hospital’s data storage due to health workers now knowing how many patients visit over the course of the day, whilst the solution also helps patients reduce their waiting time and costs, in addition to easing pressure on medical professionals.

According to Assoc. Dr. Mai Anh Tuan, leader of the research team under the Nacentech, the solution aims to drive anti-epidemic activities and will be applied when providing medical examinations and treatment in the future.VOV

 
 
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 