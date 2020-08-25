Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi

25/08/2020    19:16 GMT+7

The first face mask ATM in Hanoi officially came into operation to the public on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic nationwide.

First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
Hanoi's first face mask ATM can be found at No. 23 Lac Trung street in Hai Ba Trung District. Photo: VNA
First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
Face masks are delivered from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Wednesday, starting from August 23 to September 23, 2020, with a total of 45,000 items set to be delivered. Photo: VNA
First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
Due to a large number of recipients, each person is only allowed to take 1 pack with 3 masks. Photo: VNA
First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
Face masks are being regularly added to the ATM in an effort to keep up with the needs of local people. Photo: VNA
First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
The automatic device within the machine will deliver the masks through a slot upon receiving the relevant signal. Photo: VNA
 
First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
Ahead of receiving the masks, citizens are required to line up and keep a minimum distance of two metres. Photo: VNA


VNP/VNA

First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi



The first face mask ATM in the capital officially opened to members of the public at 3 p.m. on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic nationwide.

Free 'face mask ATM' comes into operation in HCM City



The first 'free face mask ATM' has officially came into operation in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6 as part of joint efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic throughout the country.

 
 

Other News

Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Do Thanh Hai, a math major at the Nguyen Trai High School for the Gifted in Hai Duong province, began cherishing the dream of studying in the US when he was a secondary school student.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 25
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hai Duong suspends services as grocery store identified as new COVID-19 cluster

Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

More than 26,000 students, mostly in the coronavirus epicentre in central Vietnam, along with others quarantined for having come into close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 

Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

More than 400 Lao students are expected to return to Vietnam via the central province of Quang Tri.

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese police on August 24 arrested 21 Chinese citizens who are wanted by Chinese authorities on charges of frauds and property appropriation.

Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Many restaurants throughout Hanoi capital have put up ‘transparent shields’ and arranged seats in a way to maintain a safe distance between customers, in an effort to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi

SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The first face mask ATM in the capital officially opened to members of the public at 3 p.m. on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic nationwide.

Chip-based ID cards proposed to improve compatibility with e-Government
Chip-based ID cards proposed to improve compatibility with e-Government
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Major General To Van Hue, head of the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security told local media about the ministry’s plans to introduce chip-based identity cards.

New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19
New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has turned green light to localities to hold online ceremonies for new school year 2020-2021 amid complicated evolution of COVID-19 pandemic.

'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Trinh The Hung, director of the preventive health centre of Hanoi’s Phuc Tho District, will never forget the day he was informed of the district’s first COVID-19 case earlier this month.

Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020
Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

All the four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2020 won prizes, including one gold medal, reported the Ministry of Education and Training today.

During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

In the age of the Internet, buyers can sit at home and use the phone or the computer, and votive products can easily be brought to their houses.

Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam
Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded six more COVID-19 cases, including four in Da Nang city and two in Hai Duong province, raising the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,022, according to the Health Ministry.

COVID-19: Hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way
COVID-19: Hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Amid COVID-19 fears, beer drinkers in Hanoi can now toast one another by clinking glasses under a transparent shield erected in table instead of the normal way.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 24
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Five reinfected Covid-19 cases reported

Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Six members of the Vietnamese team competing at the 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2020 online won medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on Saturday.

HCM City to seek input from foreign experts on new ‘city within a city’
HCM City to seek input from foreign experts on new ‘city within a city’
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has told HCM City authorities to consult foreign experts on its plan to build an innovative ‘city within a city’ in the eastern part of the sprawling metropolis.

Street food vendors seek ways to survive amid pandemic
Street food vendors seek ways to survive amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Street food is an indispensable part of Saigon culture and life, a highlight that leaves a deep impression on visitors to the city, now named after Vietnam’s beloved President Ho Chi Minh. 

Volunteers help relieve ear pain from face mask use
Volunteers help relieve ear pain from face mask use
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Volunteers across the country have come up with ways to help frontline medical workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic relieve ear pain caused by prolonged use of face masks.

